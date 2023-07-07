CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 500 Points, Nifty Ends Stays Above 19K; Banks, IT Stocks Drop

Top Recommended Stories

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 505.19 points down at 65,280.45 and Nifty50 was trading 165.50 points down at 19,331.80.

Updated: July 7, 2023 4:12 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a weaker note Friday amid a fall in the US indices overnight. Sensex opened today at 65,559.41 (previous close: 65,785.64), touched a high of 65,898.98; Nifty, meanwhile, opened at 19,422.80 (previous close: 19,497.30), touched a high of 19,523.60 during the day’s trade.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 505.19 points down at 65,280.45 and Nifty50 was trading 165.50 points down at 19,331.80.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Tata Motors: 2.94 per cent
  • Titan: 1.26 per cent
  • M&M: 0.98 per cent
  • SBIN: 0.24 per cent
  • TCS: 0.09 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • PowerGridCorp: -2.61 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: -2.25 per cent
  • NTPC: -2.14 per cent
  • HUL: -2.10 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: -2.01 per cent
  • HCL Tech: -1.88 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Tata Motors: 3.68 per cent
  • Titan: 1.21 per cent
  • M&M: 0.79 per cent
  • SBIN: 0.39 per cent
  • TCS: 0.17 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Adani Ports: -2.78 per cent
  • PowerGridCorp: -2.74 per cent
  • Apollo Hospital: -2.49 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: -2.34 per cent
  • NTPC: -2.13 per cent
  • HUL: -2.11 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: -2.06 per cent

