CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 500 Points, Nifty Ends Stays Above 19K; Banks, IT Stocks Drop
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 505.19 points down at 65,280.45 and Nifty50 was trading 165.50 points down at 19,331.80.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a weaker note Friday amid a fall in the US indices overnight. Sensex opened today at 65,559.41 (previous close: 65,785.64), touched a high of 65,898.98; Nifty, meanwhile, opened at 19,422.80 (previous close: 19,497.30), touched a high of 19,523.60 during the day’s trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tata Motors: 2.94 per cent
- Titan: 1.26 per cent
- M&M: 0.98 per cent
- SBIN: 0.24 per cent
- TCS: 0.09 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- PowerGridCorp: -2.61 per cent
- IndusIndBank: -2.25 per cent
- NTPC: -2.14 per cent
- HUL: -2.10 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -2.01 per cent
- HCL Tech: -1.88 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Tata Motors: 3.68 per cent
- Titan: 1.21 per cent
- M&M: 0.79 per cent
- SBIN: 0.39 per cent
- TCS: 0.17 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Ports: -2.78 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: -2.74 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -2.49 per cent
- IndusIndBank: -2.34 per cent
- NTPC: -2.13 per cent
- HUL: -2.11 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -2.06 per cent
