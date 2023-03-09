CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 540 Points, Ends Below 60K. Adani Enterprises Down 4.82%

Home

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 541.81 points down at 59,806.28 and Nifty50 was trading 164.80 points down at 17,589.60.

Mumbai: Indian indices opened flat and green today, but failed to maintain the upward trajectory. While Sensex opened today at 60,467.09, it couldn’t cross that level throughout the day’s trade. Nifty too faced a similar crisis at 17,772. Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports once again hit the red zone, and the tech stocks, which have been falling since Fed chair Jerome Powell’s remarks last week, have not managed to recover yet.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tata Steel: 1.55 per cent

L&T: 1.11 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.76 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.59 per cent

NTPC: 0.39 per cent

Nestle India: 0.17 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

M&M: -3.31 per cent

Reliance: -2.37 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.97 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.86 per cent

Maruti: -1.74 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Tata Steel: 1.60 per cent

L&T: 1.02 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 0.82 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.78 per cent

Cipla: 0.60 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.56 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -4.82 per cent

M&M: -3.47 per cent

SBI Life: -2.81 per cent

Reliance: -2.37 per cent

Adani Ports: -2.24 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -2.09 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.80 per cent

