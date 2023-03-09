CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 540 Points, Ends Below 60K. Adani Enterprises Down 4.82%
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 541.81 points down at 59,806.28 and Nifty50 was trading 164.80 points down at 17,589.60.
Mumbai: Indian indices opened flat and green today, but failed to maintain the upward trajectory. While Sensex opened today at 60,467.09, it couldn’t cross that level throughout the day’s trade. Nifty too faced a similar crisis at 17,772. Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports once again hit the red zone, and the tech stocks, which have been falling since Fed chair Jerome Powell’s remarks last week, have not managed to recover yet.
Also Read:
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 541.81 points down at 59,806.28 and Nifty50 was trading 164.80 points down at 17,589.60.
You may like to read
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tata Steel: 1.55 per cent
- L&T: 1.11 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 0.76 per cent
- Axis Bank: 0.59 per cent
- NTPC: 0.39 per cent
- Nestle India: 0.17 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- M&M: -3.31 per cent
- Reliance: -2.37 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.97 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.86 per cent
- Maruti: -1.74 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Tata Steel: 1.60 per cent
- L&T: 1.02 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: 0.82 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 0.78 per cent
- Cipla: 0.60 per cent
- Axis Bank: 0.56 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -4.82 per cent
- M&M: -3.47 per cent
- SBI Life: -2.81 per cent
- Reliance: -2.37 per cent
- Adani Ports: -2.24 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -2.09 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.80 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.