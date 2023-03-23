CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls Close To 300 Points, Nifty Dangles Above 17K, Banks, IT Stocks Fall

Home

New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a negative note today taking cues from the global market that crashed after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates yesterday by a quarter point. Sensex went up as much as 58,396.17 and plunged up to 57,838.85; Nifty touched a high of 17,205.40 and a low of 17,045.30 during the day’s trade.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 289.31 points down at 57,925.28 and Nifty50 was trading 75 points down at 17,076.90

“Banking stocks came under fire that dragged key benchmark indices lower as a sharp decline in the US markets a day before cautioned investors. Although most of the other Asian indices eked out gains cheering that the US Fed may go soft on rate hikes going ahead, local markets failed to follow suit as higher valuations and weak macro-economy prompted investors to book profit. Technically, the Nifty once again failed to clear the short term resistance of 17210. The index has also formed a double top formation on intraday charts, indicating further weakness from the current levels. For the bulls, 17050-17000 would act as important support zones while 17200-17250 could be key resistance area for the short term traders. However, below 16950, the uptrend would be vulnerable,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

NestleInd: 1.25 per cent

Maruti: 1.18 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.99 per cent

Tata Motors: 0.73 per cent

ITC: 0.68 per cent

HUL: 0.46 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

SBIN: -1.69 per cent

Kotak Bank: -1.49 per cent

Asian Paints: -1.45 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.41 per cent

Reliance: -1.28 per cent

Wipro: -1.28 per cent

IndusIndBank: -1.24 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Hindalco: 1.49 per cent

Maruti: 1.29 per cent

NestleInd: 1.01 per cent

ONGC: 0.76 per cent

Tata Motors: 0.75 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.61 per cent

Cipla: 0.60 per cent

DivisLabs: 0.59 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

SBIN: -1.83 per cent

Bajaj Auto: -1.53 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.50 per cent

Asian Paints: -1.40 per cent

IndusIndBank: -1.28 per cent

Reliance: -1.27 [err cent

