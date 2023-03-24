CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls Close To 400 Points, Nifty Ends Below 17K, Banks Lead Losses
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 398.18 points down at 57,527.10 and Nifty50 was trading 131.85 points down at 16,945.05.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened flat and red on Friday, 24 March 2023. The sell-off in the banking sector is a sign that investors are still concerned about the sector after the fall out of major lenders across the globe. Sensex rose to a high of 58,066.40 and hit a low of 57,422.98; Nifty touched a high of 17,109.45 and a low of 16,917.35, during the day’s trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Kotak Bank: 0.74 per cent
- Infosys: 0.43 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 0.25 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 0.09 per cent
- Asian Paints: 0.06 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Bajaj Finserv: -3.81 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -3.19 per cent
- Tata Steel: -2.58 per cent
- Reliance: -1.96 per cent
- L&T: -1.95 per cent
- SBIN: -1.38 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Cipla: 1.07 per cent
- Kotak Bank: 0.48 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: 0.37 per cent
- Infosys: 0.32 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 0.32 per cent
- Dr Reddy: 0.18 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 0.14 per cent
- Asian Paints: 0.08 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Bajaj Finserv: -3.94 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -3.22 per cent
- Tata Steel: -2.72 per cent
- Hindalco: -2.71 per cent
- Adani Ports: -2.69 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: -2.68 per cent
