CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls Close To 400 Points, Nifty Ends Below 17K, Banks Lead Losses

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 398.18 points down at 57,527.10 and Nifty50 was trading 131.85 points down at 16,945.05.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened flat and red on Friday, 24 March 2023. The sell-off in the banking sector is a sign that investors are still concerned about the sector after the fall out of major lenders across the globe. Sensex rose to a high of 58,066.40 and hit a low of 57,422.98; Nifty touched a high of 17,109.45 and a low of 16,917.35, during the day’s trade.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Kotak Bank: 0.74 per cent

Infosys: 0.43 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 0.25 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 0.09 per cent

Asian Paints: 0.06 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bajaj Finserv: -3.81 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -3.19 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.58 per cent

Reliance: -1.96 per cent

L&T: -1.95 per cent

SBIN: -1.38 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Cipla: 1.07 per cent

Kotak Bank: 0.48 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 0.37 per cent

Infosys: 0.32 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 0.32 per cent

Dr Reddy: 0.18 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 0.14 per cent

Asian Paints: 0.08 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Bajaj Finserv: -3.94 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -3.22 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.72 per cent

Hindalco: -2.71 per cent

Adani Ports: -2.69 per cent

Adani Enterprises: -2.68 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.