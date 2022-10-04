New Delhi: Dalal Street started and ended in a cheery note today after a teary note yesterday. Banking, IT stocks shined in the Indian equity market today.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 600 Points Down, Nifty Plunges Below 17K Again
BSE Sensex ended 1,276.66 points 2.25 per cent up at 58,065.47 and NSE Nifty ended 386.95 points or 2.29 per cent up at 17,274.30.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 5.29 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 4.23 per cent
- TCS: 3.66 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 3.46 per cent
- Tata Steel: 3.20 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Power Grid Corp: -0.93 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -0.18 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 5.55 per cent
- Adani Ports: 5.21 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 4.30 per cent
- Coal India: 4.07 per cent
- TCS: 3.75 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Power Grid Corp: -0.95 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -0.13 per cent