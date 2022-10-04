New Delhi: Dalal Street started and ended in a cheery note today after a teary note yesterday. Banking, IT stocks shined in the Indian equity market today.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 600 Points Down, Nifty Plunges Below 17K Again

BSE Sensex ended 1,276.66 points 2.25 per cent up at 58,065.47 and NSE Nifty ended 386.95 points or 2.29 per cent up at 17,274.30. Also Read - Sensex Zooms Past 1000 Pts, Nifty Closes Above 17K After RBI Rate Hike Ending 7 Session Doom Spell

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

IndusInd Bank: 5.29 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 4.23 per cent

TCS: 3.66 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 3.46 per cent

Tata Steel: 3.20 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Power Grid Corp: -0.93 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -0.18 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

IndusInd Bank: 5.55 per cent

Adani Ports: 5.21 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 4.30 per cent

Coal India: 4.07 per cent

TCS: 3.75 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS