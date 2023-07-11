Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Gains 273 Points, Ends Above 65K; Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma Top Gainers
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 273.67 points higher at 65,617.84 and Nifty50 was trading 83.50 points higher at 19,439.40.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened strong Tuesday following the overnight rally in the US markets and early gains in Asian gauges. Sensex opened at 65,598.65 (previous close: 65,344.17), touched a high of 65,870.59 during the day’s trade; Nifty, on the other hand, opened at 19,439.40 (previous close: 19,355.90).
“While the world is struggling on various economic parameters, India continues its upward march on various economic fronts and the latest being the strong direct tax collection numbers which further boosted investors’ confidence. While positive global cues aided the sentiment, traders bought automobile, capital goods, power and FMCG stocks,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“However, markets may have to brace for intra-day volatility going ahead in the run up to the US Fed’s FOMC meeting on July 26. Technically, on intraday charts the Nifty has formed a double top formation which is indicating temporary weakness. For intraday traders, 19500 would be the crucial breakout level, above which the market could move up till 19600-19625. However, below 19380, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate and the index could retest the level of 19300-19250”, he added.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Sun Pharma: 2.48 per cent
- Maruti: 1.77 per cent
- Tata Motors: 1.53 per cent
- NestleInd: 1.56 per cent
- ITC: 1.53 per cent
- Infosys: 1.51 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Bajaj Finance: -1.25 per cent
- Axis Bank: -1.11 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.84 per cent
- SBIN: -0.68 per cent
- HDFC: -0.67 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -0.46 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Eicher Motors: 2.78 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 2.48 per cent
- Tata Consumer Products: 2.04 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: 1.81 per cent
- Maruti: 1.68 per cent
- Tata Motors: 1.66 per cent
- ITC: 1.63 per cent
- Grasim: 1.35 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- UPL: -2.30 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -1.20 per cent
- Axis Bank: -1.00 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.95 per cent
- JSW Steel: -0.95 per cent
- Hindalco: -0.83 per cent
- HeroMotoCorp: -0.73 per cent
- SBIN: -0.55 per cent
Thank you