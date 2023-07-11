Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Gains 273 Points, Ends Above 65K; Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma Top Gainers

New Delhi: Indian indices opened strong Tuesday following the overnight rally in the US markets and early gains in Asian gauges. Sensex opened at 65,598.65 (previous close: 65,344.17), touched a high of 65,870.59 during the day’s trade; Nifty, on the other hand, opened at 19,439.40 (previous close: 19,355.90).

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 273.67 points higher at 65,617.84 and Nifty50 was trading 83.50 points higher at 19,439.40.

“While the world is struggling on various economic parameters, India continues its upward march on various economic fronts and the latest being the strong direct tax collection numbers which further boosted investors’ confidence. While positive global cues aided the sentiment, traders bought automobile, capital goods, power and FMCG stocks,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

“However, markets may have to brace for intra-day volatility going ahead in the run up to the US Fed’s FOMC meeting on July 26. Technically, on intraday charts the Nifty has formed a double top formation which is indicating temporary weakness. For intraday traders, 19500 would be the crucial breakout level, above which the market could move up till 19600-19625. However, below 19380, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate and the index could retest the level of 19300-19250”, he added.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Sun Pharma: 2.48 per cent

Maruti: 1.77 per cent

Tata Motors: 1.53 per cent

NestleInd: 1.56 per cent

ITC: 1.53 per cent

Infosys: 1.51 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bajaj Finance: -1.25 per cent

Axis Bank: -1.11 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.84 per cent

SBIN: -0.68 per cent

HDFC: -0.67 per cent

HDFC Bank: -0.46 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Eicher Motors: 2.78 per cent

Sun Pharma: 2.48 per cent

Tata Consumer Products: 2.04 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 1.81 per cent

Maruti: 1.68 per cent

Tata Motors: 1.66 per cent

ITC: 1.63 per cent

Grasim: 1.35 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

UPL: -2.30 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -1.20 per cent

Axis Bank: -1.00 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.95 per cent

JSW Steel: -0.95 per cent

Hindalco: -0.83 per cent

HeroMotoCorp: -0.73 per cent

SBIN: -0.55 per cent

