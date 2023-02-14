CLOSING BELL: Sensex Gains 600 Points, Breaches 60K Once Again, Nifty Shines Above 17.9K
On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 600.42 points up at 61,032.26 and Nifty50 was trading 158.95 points up at 17.929.85.
Mumbai: Indian indices opened in green today. Sensex reached a high of 61,102.74 and a low of 60,550.25 during the day’s trade and Nifty reached a high of 17,954.55 today. The gains in both indices were pumped by tech stocks and banks mostly.
Also Read:
On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 600.42 points up at 61,032.26 and Nifty50 was trading 158.95 points up at 17.929.85.
You may like to read
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- ITC: 3.31 per cent
- Reliance: 2.35 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.84 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.78 per cent
- Infosys: 1.61 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.26 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- NTPC: -1.10 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -0.80 per cent
- L&T: -0.66 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.52 per cent
- Maruti: -0.49 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: -0.44 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- UPL: 3.61 per cent
- ITC: 3.14 per cent
- Reliance: 2.44 per cent
- Adani Ent: 1.88 per cent
- Adani Ports: 1.86 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.84 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.71 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Apollo Hospital: -2.45 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -2.23 per cent
- SBI Life: -1.54 per cent
- BPCL: -1.16 per cent
- Grasim: -1.15 per cent
- NTPC: -0.95 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.