CLOSING BELL: Sensex Gains 600 Points, Breaches 60K Once Again, Nifty Shines Above 17.9K

On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 600.42 points up at 61,032.26 and Nifty50 was trading 158.95 points up at 17.929.85.

Updated: February 14, 2023 3:50 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Mumbai: Indian indices opened in green today. Sensex reached a high of 61,102.74 and a low of 60,550.25 during the day’s trade and Nifty reached a high of 17,954.55 today. The gains in both indices were pumped by tech stocks and banks mostly.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • ITC: 3.31 per cent
  • Reliance: 2.35 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: 1.84 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 1.78 per cent
  • Infosys: 1.61 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 1.26 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • NTPC: -1.10 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: -0.80 per cent
  • L&T: -0.66 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: -0.52 per cent
  • Maruti: -0.49 per cent
  • PowerGridCorp: -0.44 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • UPL: 3.61 per cent
  • ITC: 3.14 per cent
  • Reliance: 2.44 per cent
  • Adani Ent: 1.88 per cent
  • Adani Ports: 1.86 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: 1.84 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 1.71 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Apollo Hospital: -2.45 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: -2.23 per cent
  • SBI Life: -1.54 per cent
  • BPCL: -1.16 per cent
  • Grasim: -1.15 per cent
  • NTPC: -0.95 per cent

Published Date: February 14, 2023 3:45 PM IST

Updated Date: February 14, 2023 3:50 PM IST

