Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Gains 600 Points, Breaches 60K Once Again, Nifty Shines Above 17.9K

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Gains 600 Points, Breaches 60K Once Again, Nifty Shines Above 17.9K

On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 600.42 points up at 61,032.26 and Nifty50 was trading 158.95 points up at 17.929.85.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Gains 600 Points, Breaches 60K Once Again, Nifty Shines Above 17.9K

Mumbai: Indian indices opened in green today. Sensex reached a high of 61,102.74 and a low of 60,550.25 during the day’s trade and Nifty reached a high of 17,954.55 today. The gains in both indices were pumped by tech stocks and banks mostly.

On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 600.42 points up at 61,032.26 and Nifty50 was trading 158.95 points up at 17.929.85.

You may like to read

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

ITC: 3.31 per cent

Reliance: 2.35 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.84 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.78 per cent

Infosys: 1.61 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.26 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

NTPC: -1.10 per cent

UltraTechCement: -0.80 per cent

L&T: -0.66 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.52 per cent

Maruti: -0.49 per cent

PowerGridCorp: -0.44 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

UPL: 3.61 per cent

ITC: 3.14 per cent

Reliance: 2.44 per cent

Adani Ent: 1.88 per cent

Adani Ports: 1.86 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.84 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.71 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Apollo Hospital: -2.45 per cent

Eicher Motors: -2.23 per cent

SBI Life: -1.54 per cent

BPCL: -1.16 per cent

Grasim: -1.15 per cent

NTPC: -0.95 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.