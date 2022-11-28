CLOSING BELL: Sensex Hits Fresh Life-Time High, Nifty Closes Little Away From Its Peak

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 211.16 points or 0.34 points higher at 62,504.80 and NSE Nifty ended 38.25 points or 0.21 per cent high at 18,551.00.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Bull run continues on Dalal Street that saw both Sensex and Nifty towering heights on Monday.

“Indian markets are defying global weakness and touching all-time high. This is on the back of renewed interest from FIIs as the Indian decoupling story continues to play out. However, one must also realize that as we continue to see better growth rates than the world, our valuations too are priced at those premiums. Even long-term investors at this point should not betray discipline. One should ideally avoid any extreme movements and stick to the core asset allocation that one has defined for oneself,” said Srikanth Subramanian, CEO, Kotak Cherry.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Reliance: 3.40 per cent

Nestle: 1.41 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.38 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.03 per cent

ICICI Bank: 0.67 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.59 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Steel: -1.18 per cent

HDFC Bank: -1.06 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.04 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.79 per cent

HDFC: -0.78 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

BPCL: 5.02 per cent

Reliance: 3.44 per cent

Hero Motocorp: 2.78 per cent

Tata Cons. Prod: 1.92 per cent

SBI Life Insurance: 1.48 per cent

Nestle: 1.46 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Hindalco: -2.16 per cent

JSW Steel: -1.45 per cent

Apollo Hospital: -1.41 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.22 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.12 per cent