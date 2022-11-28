Top Recommended Stories
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Hits Fresh Life-Time High, Nifty Closes Little Away From Its Peak
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 211.16 points or 0.34 points higher at 62,504.80 and NSE Nifty ended 38.25 points or 0.21 per cent high at 18,551.00.
Mumbai: Bull run continues on Dalal Street that saw both Sensex and Nifty towering heights on Monday.
“Indian markets are defying global weakness and touching all-time high. This is on the back of renewed interest from FIIs as the Indian decoupling story continues to play out. However, one must also realize that as we continue to see better growth rates than the world, our valuations too are priced at those premiums. Even long-term investors at this point should not betray discipline. One should ideally avoid any extreme movements and stick to the core asset allocation that one has defined for oneself,” said Srikanth Subramanian, CEO, Kotak Cherry.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Reliance: 3.40 per cent
- Nestle: 1.41 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.38 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 1.03 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 0.67 per cent
- Axis Bank: 0.59 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tata Steel: -1.18 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -1.06 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.04 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.79 per cent
- HDFC: -0.78 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- BPCL: 5.02 per cent
- Reliance: 3.44 per cent
- Hero Motocorp: 2.78 per cent
- Tata Cons. Prod: 1.92 per cent
- SBI Life Insurance: 1.48 per cent
- Nestle: 1.46 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Hindalco: -2.16 per cent
- JSW Steel: -1.45 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -1.41 per cent
- Tata Steel: -1.22 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.12 per cent
