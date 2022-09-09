New Delhi: After briefly crossing the 60,000 mark during early trade, BSE Sensex gained 104.92 (0.18 per cent) points to end at 59,793.14 while NSE Nifty gained 34.60 (0.19 per cent) points to end at 17,833.35Also Read - Sensex Soars Over 650 pts, Nifty Settles Close To 18K Mark. Check Top Gainers & Losers Here

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tech Mahindra: 3.36 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 2.61 per cent

Infosys: 2.41 per cent

HCL Tech: 2.03 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: 1.85 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

UltraTechCement: -1.85 per cent

M&M: -1.41 per cent

Larsen: -1.18 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -0.99 per cent

Titan Company: -0.95 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Tech Mahindra: 3.40 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 2.60 per cent

Adani Ports: 2.46 per cent

Infosys: 2.42 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.87 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS