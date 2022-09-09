New Delhi: After briefly crossing the 60,000 mark during early trade, BSE Sensex gained 104.92  points to end at 17,833.35Also Read - Sensex Soars Over 650 pts, Nifty Settles Close To 18K Mark. Check Top Gainers & Losers Here

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Tech Mahindra: 3.36 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 2.61 per cent
  • Infosys: 2.41 per cent
  • HCL Tech: 2.03 per cent
  • Maruti Suzuki: 1.85 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • UltraTechCement: -1.85 per cent
  • M&M: -1.41 per cent
  • Larsen: -1.18 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: -0.99 per cent
  • Titan Company: -0.95 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Tech Mahindra: 3.40 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 2.60 per cent
  • Adani Ports: 2.46 per cent
  • Infosys: 2.42 per cent
  • HCL Tech: 1.87 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • UltraTechCement: -1.97 per cent
  • M&M: -1.56 per cent
  • SBI Life Insurance: -1.54 per cent
  • HDFC Life: -1.44 per cent
  • Larsen: -1.25 per cent
