New Delhi: After briefly crossing the 60,000 mark during early trade, BSE Sensex gained 104.92 (0.18 per cent) points to end at 59,793.14 while NSE Nifty gained 34.60 (0.19 per cent) points to end at 17,833.35
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tech Mahindra: 3.36 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 2.61 per cent
- Infosys: 2.41 per cent
- HCL Tech: 2.03 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: 1.85 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- UltraTechCement: -1.85 per cent
- M&M: -1.41 per cent
- Larsen: -1.18 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -0.99 per cent
- Titan Company: -0.95 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Tech Mahindra: 3.40 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 2.60 per cent
- Adani Ports: 2.46 per cent
- Infosys: 2.42 per cent
- HCL Tech: 1.87 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- UltraTechCement: -1.97 per cent
- M&M: -1.56 per cent
- SBI Life Insurance: -1.54 per cent
- HDFC Life: -1.44 per cent
- Larsen: -1.25 per cent