CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 130 Points, Nifty Closes Above 17.1K, Banks Rise

New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a positive note on Wednesday owing to the receding worries on the global banking sector. However, the tension around US Federal Reserve’s policy decision that will be out today was evident in the day’s trade. Sensex touched a high of 58,418.78 and a low of 58,063.50, Nifty rose up to 17,207.25 and plunged to a low of 17,107.85 during the day’s trade.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 139.91 points up at 58,214.59 and Nifty50 was trading 44.50 points up at 17,151.90

