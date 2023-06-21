Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 195 Points, Touches Fresh All-Time High; Nifty Inches Away From Its Record

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 195.45 points up at 63,523.15 and Nifty50 was trading 40.15 points up at 18,856.85.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a positive note today despite a fall in the US indices last night. Sensex opened at 63,467.46 (previous close: 63,327.31), touched its 52-week high of 63,588.31, and fell to 63,315.62 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 18,849.40 (previous close: 18,816.70), touched a high of 18,875.90, and a low of 18,794.85 during the day’s trade.

The highest point Nifty50 touched today is just inches away from its 52-week high of 18,887.60

“India’s equity market is driven largely by FPI flows, especially through the passive index flows. The pause in Fed’s rate hike cycle has helped improve global risk appetite, and India has been one of the beneficiaries. India benefits due to its strong macro-economic outlook and corporate earnings growth, which is expected to record a 14-15% growth in FY24 and FY25, which is quite attractive relative to other emerging markets – especially relative to China. Valuations are now somewhat expensive, which may cap further upside in the short term, but the long term outlook India is still very attractive,” said Pratik Gupta, CEO & Co-Head, Kotak Institutional Equities

“India’s macro headwinds are morphing itself into tailwinds which is acting as a strong catalyst for market buoyancy. Markets are also taking a view that interest rates have peaked and the next action will be a rate cut. Also with global cues still not offering growth comfort, India seems to be attracting foreign capital as well,” said Lakshmi Iyer, CEO-Investment & Strategy, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited.

Daily market commentary by Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD

Sensex reaching a new all-time high in spite of several challenges from the global front. With the PM’s visit to the USA, we really hope things will be even better for our economy going ahead, and one needs to see if the current upsurge will continue going ahead.

We are waiting for the June quarterly results to trickle in with hopes that it would be by and large in sync with expectations. Despite a choppy trend in FII flows so far, there will be huge interest from foreign investors going ahead.

After almost an 8-month consolidation, the Sensex has hit an all-time high. World inflation has fallen fast and importantly, key inputs like Oil, natural gas, lumber, palm oil, steel, coal have come off significantly.

The interesting part is that these price drops look sustainable, because they seem to have come on the back of reinstatement of disrupted supply, rather than demand destruction.

The supply chain index that we track is back to pre-pandemic level. Global Central bankers are close to the peak of their rate hike cycle. In fact 20 out of 23 countries tracked on Bloomberg may begin to see rate cuts in 2024.

India stands out in a slowing world and a weakened China. The government’s thrust of infrastructure, including digital public infra, and pick up in private consumption through rise in credit offtake, will help the India story chug along.

Among sectors, Metal index was down by 1 %, FMCG index was down by 0.4 % and Realty index was down by 0.3 %, while Power index was up by 1 % and Oil & gas index rose 0.5 %

Power Grid Corporation, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports and HDFC were among the top gainers, while losers were JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, M&M, Divis Laboratories and ITC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.