CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 230 Points, Nifty Ends Above 18.3K; Adani Enterprises Rises 19%
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 234.00 points higher at 61,963.68 and Nifty50 was trading 111 points up at 18,314.40.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a weaker note after the overnight fall in US indices. However, investors’ enthusiasm was uplifted during the day, IT stocks and the twin Adani stocks — Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports — gained the most.
Sensex opened at 61,579.78, the lowest it went today, and climbed up to 62,044.46 during the day’s trade; Nifty, meanwhile, opened at 18,201.10, touched a high of 18,335.25 and a low of 18,178.85 during the day’s trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tech Mahindra: 3.13 per cent
- Wipro: 2.50 per cent
- TCS: 2.12 per cent
- Infosys: 1.91 per cent
- HCL Tech: 1.73 per cent
- L&T: 1.31 per cent
- ITC: 1.23 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Nestle Ind: -1.15 per cent
- Axis Bank: -0.79 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -0.50 per cent
- Tata Motors: -0.46 per cent
- HDFC: -0.43 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -0.43 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Adani Enterprises: 19.55 per cent
- Adani Ports: 6.41 per cent
- Divis Labs: 5.06 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: 3.55 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 3.25 per cent
- Wipro: 2.54 per cent
- HCL Tech: 2.20 per cent
- TCS: 2.15 per cent
- Infosys: 1.80 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Hero Motocorp: -0.81 per cent
- Axis Bank: -0.78 per cent
- Nestle Ind: -0.71 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -0.61 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -0.61 per cent
