CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 230 Points, Nifty Ends Above 18.3K; Adani Enterprises Rises 19%

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 234.00 points higher at 61,963.68 and Nifty50 was trading 111 points up at 18,314.40.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a weaker note after the overnight fall in US indices. However, investors’ enthusiasm was uplifted during the day, IT stocks and the twin Adani stocks — Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports — gained the most.

Sensex opened at 61,579.78, the lowest it went today, and climbed up to 62,044.46 during the day’s trade; Nifty, meanwhile, opened at 18,201.10, touched a high of 18,335.25 and a low of 18,178.85 during the day’s trade.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 234.00 points higher at 61,963.68 and Nifty50 was trading 111 points up at 18,314.40.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tech Mahindra: 3.13 per cent

Wipro: 2.50 per cent

TCS: 2.12 per cent

Infosys: 1.91 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.73 per cent

L&T: 1.31 per cent

ITC: 1.23 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Nestle Ind: -1.15 per cent

Axis Bank: -0.79 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -0.50 per cent

Tata Motors: -0.46 per cent

HDFC: -0.43 per cent

ICICI Bank: -0.43 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Enterprises: 19.55 per cent

Adani Ports: 6.41 per cent

Divis Labs: 5.06 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 3.55 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 3.25 per cent

Wipro: 2.54 per cent

HCL Tech: 2.20 per cent

TCS: 2.15 per cent

Infosys: 1.80 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Hero Motocorp: -0.81 per cent

Axis Bank: -0.78 per cent

Nestle Ind: -0.71 per cent

ICICI Bank: -0.61 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -0.61 per cent

