Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 300 Points, Crosses 60K Level Again, IT Stocks Fall

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 300 Points, Crosses 60K Level Again, IT Stocks Fall

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 311.21 points up at 60,157.72 and Nifty50 was trading 98.25 points up at 17.722.30

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 300 Points, Crosses 60K Level Again, IT Stocks Fall (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a positive note today on the back of a sharp rally in key Asian counterparts. As per Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, the key takeaway has been markets are continuing to maintain their upward bias with Nifty continuing to trade above its 200 DMA at 17499.

Senex opened at 60,028.60, climbed up to a 60,267.68 and a fell up to 59,919.88 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 17,704.80, touched a high of 17,748.75 and a low of 17,655.15 today.

You may like to read

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 311.21 points up at 60,157.72 and Nifty50 was trading 98.25 points up at 17.722.30

“All eyes will be on local CPI inflation and IIP numbers along with US inflation numbers to be released on Wednesday, while TCS & Infosys will announce their quarterly numbers on Wednesday & Thursday,” Tapse added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.