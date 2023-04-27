Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 340 Points, Nifty Crosses 17.9K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 348.80 points up at 60,649.38 and Nifty50 was trading 101.45 points up at 17,915.05.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 340 Points, Nifty Crosses 17.9K (Image By Unsplash)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened muted on Thursday after investor sentiments dampened following the overnight fall in the US markets. Sensex opened at 60,315.56, climbed up to 60,698.31, and fell up to60,271.49 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty50 opened at 17,813.10, touched a high of 17,931.60, and a low of 17,797.90.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said “Markets turned extremely bullish on the F&O expiry day, which shows that investors are willing to bet big on local stocks irrespective of the current global macroeconomic challenges.”

Chouhan opined that strong FII participation also contributed to the broad market surge as IT, realty and select metal stocks attracted significant buying.

“Technically, post the intra-day breakout of 17820 level, the positive momentum intensified. The index has also formed a bullish candle on daily charts which is grossly positive. As long as the Nifty is trading above 17820, the positive sentiment is likely to continue. Above the same, the market could move up to 18000-18050. However, below 17800, the index could slip till 17750-17725,” he added.

Market Commentary By Mr. Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD:

During the day, Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) latest circular barring the deployment of clients’ funds by stockbrokers to create bank guarantees for themselves is set to birth a host of funding challenges, especially for smaller brokers who until recently relied on client’s funds to meet their capital needs.

From manufacturers to materials technology providers and developers, the entire construction industry is seeking to lower carbon emissions. Accounting for almost 40% of carbon emissions globally, this corporate awareness of green practices is probably not a minute too soon.

NSE decides to retain demerged entity in an index. Move offers relief to Reliance.

Gold prices rose on a softer dollar, while investors braced for a host of U.S. economic data ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

US FDA conducted the inspection of the leca Laboratories’ formulations manufacturing unit situated at Piparia (Silvassa) from April 18, 2023 to April 26, 2023.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the US FDA issued a Form 483 with 3 (three) observations. Oil prices rose, paring earlier losses that were fuelled by U.S. recession fear and increased Russian oil exports dulling the impact of OPEC production cuts.

On sectoral front, except power, all other indices ended in the green with auto, pharma, realty, IT, capital goods, metal up 0.5%-1%.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finance: 2.39 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.82 per cent

Infosys: 1.64 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.60 per cent

Kotak Bank: 1.37 per cent

L&T: 1.33 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

HUL: -1.46 per cent

Power Grid: -1.13 per cent

Axis Bank: -0.76 per cent

TCS: -0.39 per cent

SBIN: -0.24 per cent

Asian Paints: -0.15 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Auto: 2.63 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 2.38 per cent

SBI Life: 2.30 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.82 per cent

UPL: 1.78 per cent

BPCL: 1.72 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.61 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

HDFC Life: -2.23 per cent

HUL: -1.66 per cent

ONGC: -0.84 per cent

Axis Bank: -0.81 per cent

Power Grid Corp: -0.80 per cent

Adani Ports: -0.77 per cent

SBIN: -0.34 per cent

