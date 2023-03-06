CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 400 Points, Reclaims 60K Mark. Adani Enterprises Top Gainer On Nifty

Home

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 415.49 points up at 60,224.46 and Nifty50 was trading 117.10 points up at 17,711.45.

New Delhi: Indian indices have continued the gaining spree it entered last week. Sensex opened today reclaiming the 60K mark, reached as high as 60,498.48 during the day’s trade, and never went below the psychological level of 60K throughout the day. Nifty too, opened in green, touched a high of 17,799.95 today.

“The relief rally continued for the second straight session backed by sharp upsurge in energy stocks like power, oil & gas that helped benchmark Sensex end above the psychological mark of 60,000. There is some amount of bargain buying seen after the recent sell off but the overall sentiment still remains that of caution with a negative bias as larger worries related to macro-economic woes and geo-political tension still pose significant threat to markets. Technically, 17800-17900 could be the immediate profit booking zone for the bulls while 17650-17600 would be the sacrosanct support zone for the traders. However, below 17600 uptrend would be vulnerable,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tata Motors: 2.79 per cent

NTPC: 2.49 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 2.25 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.93 per cent

Infosys: 1.88 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.37 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Steel: -1.30 per cent

L&T: -0.50 per cent

IndusIndBank: -0.46 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.13 per cent

ICICI Bank: -0.10 per cent

UltrTechCement: -0.04 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Enterprises: 5.45 per cent

Tata Motors: 2.92 per cent

ONGC: 2.56 per cent

NTPC: 1.85 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.16 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Brittannia: -1.97 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.07 per cent

JSW Steel: -1.04 per cent

Hindalco: -0.58 per cent

L&T: -0.56 per cent

