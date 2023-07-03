CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 480 Points, Zooms Past 65K; Nifty Ends Above 19.3K

Home

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 486.49 points higher at 65,205.05 and Nifty50 was trading 133.50 points up at 19,322.55

New Delhi: Indian indices continued their winning streak on Monday amid strong global cues. Both Sensex and Nifty touched their respective lifetime highs for a third straight trading session. Sensex opened today at 64,836.16 (previous close: 64,718.56), touched an all-time high of 65,300.35; Nifty opened at 19,246.50 (previous close: 19,189.05), and touched an all-time high of 19,345.10 during the day’s trade.

“The market’s record breaking momentum continued as the robust June GST collections, and the monsoon covering most part of the country in last few days brought cheers to investors. The rally has been mostly due to strong foreign fund inflows and India performing well on most of the economic parameters could further strengthen the fund flows in the near term,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd

“Technically, the Nifty hovered between 19250 to 19335 price range, with the short term technical set up still in to the positive side. However, due to temporary overbought conditions we could see some profit booking at higher levels. For traders, 19250-19180 would be the key levels to watch out while 19400-19435 could act as a crucial resistance zone,” Mr Chouhan added.

Daily market commentary by Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD

Ongoing rally in global stock markets is primarily driven by the surprising and unexpected strength of the U.S. economy ( 2% GDP growth in Q1 23), in spite of the savage 500bp rate hike by the Fed.

Global markets which had discounted a US recession by mid 2023 have been proved wrong and the markets are now compensating for the excessive pessimistic discounting in 2022

Due to robust profit growth potential and increased demand from domestic and global investors, Indian shares remain appealing despite high relative valuations.

The premium over the historical average implies increased optimism about medium-term growth. Markets will be impacted in the near term by events such as the Fed’s monetary policy stance, corporate earnings, and election results.

Oil prices fell today as concerns about a global economic slowdown and possible further interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on prices, offsetting forecasts of tighter supplies amid OPEC+ cuts.

Crude oil prices are drifting higher amid the expectation of OPEC’s additional cuts coming into the picture from July to have a deeper impact on the oil market balance but the factory activity in Asia is pointing to further slowdown as June month record contraction in major Asian nations.

Outlook for the Indian economy is improving. India has the best growth- inflation balance among the large economies of the world: growth is resilient and inflation is falling. Leading indicators like GST collections, private capex, credit growth and PMI indicate the growth momentum to sustain.

Nifty gainers were Grasim Industries, ITC, BPCL, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance while loser were Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

