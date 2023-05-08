CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 700 Points, Nifty Shines Above 18.2K
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 709.96 points up at 61,764.25 and Nifty50 was trading 195.40 points up at 18,264.20.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened strong Monday on the back of strong positive cues from the US gauges on Friday after its nonfarm payrolls data showed that the US economy created more jobs in April than expected, thus helping ease recession worries.
Also Read:
Sensex opened at 61,166.09, the lowest it touched today, and climbed up to a high of 61,854.19 during the trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 18,120.60, touched a high of 18,286.95 and a low of 18,100.30 during the day’s trade.
You may like to read
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 709.96 points up at 61,764.25 and Nifty50 was trading 195.40 points up at 18,264.20.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 4.92 per cent
- Tata Motors: 4.82 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 4.21 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 3.32 per cent
- HCL Tech: 1.89 per cent
- M&M: 1.72 per cent
- Maruti: 1.68 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Sun Pharma: -0.89 per cent
- L&T: -0.57 per cent
- NestleInd: -0.21 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 5.12 per cent
- Tata Motors: 4.92 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 4.09 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 3.29 per cent
- ONGC: 2.74 per cent
- Hindalco: 2.60 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Coal India: -1.83 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: -1.47 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.88 per ceent
- Dr Reddy: -0.74 per cent
- Britannia: -0.58 per cent
- L&T: -0.40 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.