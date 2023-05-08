Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 700 Points, Nifty Shines Above 18.2K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 709.96 points up at 61,764.25 and Nifty50 was trading 195.40 points up at 18,264.20.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Jumps 700 Points, Nifty Shines Above 18.2K (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened strong Monday on the back of strong positive cues from the US gauges on Friday after its nonfarm payrolls data showed that the US economy created more jobs in April than expected, thus helping ease recession worries.

Sensex opened at 61,166.09, the lowest it touched today, and climbed up to a high of 61,854.19 during the trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 18,120.60, touched a high of 18,286.95 and a low of 18,100.30 during the day’s trade.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

IndusInd Bank: 4.92 per cent

Tata Motors: 4.82 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 4.21 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 3.32 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.89 per cent

M&M: 1.72 per cent

Maruti: 1.68 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Sun Pharma: -0.89 per cent

L&T: -0.57 per cent

NestleInd: -0.21 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

IndusInd Bank: 5.12 per cent

Tata Motors: 4.92 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 4.09 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 3.29 per cent

ONGC: 2.74 per cent

Hindalco: 2.60 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Coal India: -1.83 per cent

Adani Enterprises: -1.47 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.88 per ceent

Dr Reddy: -0.74 per cent

Britannia: -0.58 per cent

L&T: -0.40 per cent

