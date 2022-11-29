CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End At Record Highs Defying Winter Blues; HUL, Pharma Stocks Surge

At close, BSE Sensex was up 177.04 points at 62,681.84 and NSE Nifty was up 45.35 points at 18,608.10.

Mumbai: Even as Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and other global indices have fallen significantly, Indian indices have displayed strength against the global winds. Both Sensex and Nifty touched fresh lifetime highs today with the 52-week high of Sensex advancing to 62,887.40 and that of Nifty climbing to 18,678.10.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

HUL: 4.27 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.46 per cent

Nestle: 1.32 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.16 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.14 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.03 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

IndusInd Bank: -1.50 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.27 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: -0.98 per cent

PowerGridCorp: -0.97 per cent

Larsen: -0.70 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

HUL: 4.32 per cent

JSW Steel: 2.36 per cent

Cipla: 1.76 per cent

Brittania: 1.72 per cent

Hero Motocorp: 1.61 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.46 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

IndusInd Bank: -1.44 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.26 per cent

Coal India: -1.15 per cent

Power Grid Corp: -0.88 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: -0.84 per cent