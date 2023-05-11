CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat Again; Adani Shares Soar
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 35.68 points down at 61,904.52 and Nifty50 was trading 18.10 points down at 18,297.00
Dalal Street: Indian indices opened Thursday on a positive note as US inflation fell to 4.9 per cent in April, the lowest since April 2021. As the day progressed, Sensex climbed up to 62,168.22 and fell down to 61,823.07; meanwhile, Nifty touched a high of 18,389.70 and a low of 18,270.40.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said, “Weak Asian cues dampened the sentiment as local markets remained subdued throughout the trading session before finally edging marginally lower amid selling in metal and capital goods stocks.”
Chouhan noted that investors are probably in a wait-and-watch mode after a sharp spike in recent sessions.
“Technically, the short term uptrend formation is still positive and the index is consistently forming a higher bottom formation which is also supportive for the bulls. We are of the view that as long as the index is trading above 18200, the uptrend formation Is likely to continue. Above which, the index could move up till 18400-18475. On the flip side, below 18200, the market could slip till 18125-18100,” he added.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Asian Paints: 3.22 per cent
- HUL: 2.76 per cent
- NTPC: 1.30 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 1.24 per cent
- Maruti: 0.93 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 0.78 per cent
- Axis Bank: 0.63 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- L&T: -5.29 per cent
- ITC: -1.19 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -0.92 per cent
- Reliance: -0.72 per cent
- Tata Steel: -0.60 per cent
- Infosys: -0.70 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Adani Enterprises: 5.07 per cent
- Asian Paints: 3.34 per cent
- HUL: 2.67 per cent
- Adani Ports: 2.46 per cent
- NTPC: 1.27 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.26 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 1.08 per cent
- Maruti: 1.00 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Dr Reddy: -6.93 per cent
- L&T: -5.09 per cent
- Hindalco: -3.49 per cent
- Divis Lab: -3.19 per cent
- JSW Steel: -1.97 per cent
- ITC: -0.96 per cent
