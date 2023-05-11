Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat Again; Adani Shares Soar

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 35.68 points down at 61,904.52 and Nifty50 was trading 18.10 points down at 18,297.00

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat Again; Adani Shares Soar (Image: Pexels)

Dalal Street: Indian indices opened Thursday on a positive note as US inflation fell to 4.9 per cent in April, the lowest since April 2021. As the day progressed, Sensex climbed up to 62,168.22 and fell down to 61,823.07; meanwhile, Nifty touched a high of 18,389.70 and a low of 18,270.40.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said, “Weak Asian cues dampened the sentiment as local markets remained subdued throughout the trading session before finally edging marginally lower amid selling in metal and capital goods stocks.”

Chouhan noted that investors are probably in a wait-and-watch mode after a sharp spike in recent sessions.

“Technically, the short term uptrend formation is still positive and the index is consistently forming a higher bottom formation which is also supportive for the bulls. We are of the view that as long as the index is trading above 18200, the uptrend formation Is likely to continue. Above which, the index could move up till 18400-18475. On the flip side, below 18200, the market could slip till 18125-18100,” he added.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Asian Paints: 3.22 per cent

HUL: 2.76 per cent

NTPC: 1.30 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.24 per cent

Maruti: 0.93 per cent

Sun Pharma: 0.78 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.63 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

L&T: -5.29 per cent

ITC: -1.19 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -0.92 per cent

Reliance: -0.72 per cent

Tata Steel: -0.60 per cent

Infosys: -0.70 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Enterprises: 5.07 per cent

Asian Paints: 3.34 per cent

HUL: 2.67 per cent

Adani Ports: 2.46 per cent

NTPC: 1.27 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.26 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.08 per cent

Maruti: 1.00 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Dr Reddy: -6.93 per cent

L&T: -5.09 per cent

Hindalco: -3.49 per cent

Divis Lab: -3.19 per cent

JSW Steel: -1.97 per cent

ITC: -0.96 per cent

