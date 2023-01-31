Top Recommended Stories
CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat And Green. 4 Of Adani Group Shares See Uptrend
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 49.49 points up at 59,54990 and Nifty50 was trading 13.20 points up at 17,662.15.
Mumbai: Indian indices witnessed a volatile day today amid the Budget session and the closure of country’s largest follow-on public (FPO) offer of Adani Enterprises. Sensex opened high at 59,770.83 and touched a high of 59,787.63 during the trading session, while Nifty opened at 17,73145 and touched a high of 17,735 .70 during the session.
“Key indices eked out modest gains in an extremely volatile trading session, as investors resorted to profit-taking ahead of the Union Budget announcement. Also, the US Federal Reserve meeting on interest rate decision overnight tomorrow prompted investors to take selective bets with a cautious stance. Technically, the Nifty found resistance near 17750. As long as the index is holding the 17500 support zone, the pullback formation is likely to continue. Above the same, the index could move up to 17800-17850. On the flip side, below 17500, the market may witness a sharp selloff and on further correction, the index could slip till 17400-17350,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- M&M: 3.41 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 3.09 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 3.02 per cent
- SBIN: 2.85 per cent
- ITC: 2.21 per cent
- Titan: 1.99 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- TCS: -2.27 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -2.26 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -2.01 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -1.51 per cent
- Asian Paints: -1.43 per cent
- HCL Tech: -1.03 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- SBIN: 3.48 per cent
- M&M: 3.41 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 2.90 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 3.84 per cent
- Adani Ports: 2.73 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 2.68 per cent
- BPCL: 2.60 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Bajaj Finance: -2.29 per cent
- TCS: -2.19 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -1.93 per cent
- Brittania: -1.86 per cent
- HDFC Life: -1.44 per cent
- Cipla: -1.39 per cent
