CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Asian Paints, Infosys Among Top Losers

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex ended 51.10 points down at 62,130.57 and NSE Nifty ended 1.10 points down at 18,495.50.

Updated: December 12, 2022 3:49 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Business News Live On Dec 12

Mumbai: Indian indices ended in red today after a series of market fluctuations. While stocks like Tata Steel, Nestle, Wipro tried to keep the indices steady, Asian Paints, Titan Company and Infosys dragged the indices.

At close, BSE Sensex ended 51.10 points down at 62,130.57 and NSE Nifty ended 1.10 points down at 18,495.50.

  • Tata Steel: 1.31 per cent
  • Nestle: 1.31 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.07 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: 0.90 per cent
  • Wipro: 0.80 per cent
  • HDFC Bank: 0.69 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Asian Paints: -1.90 per cent
  • Infosys: -1.47 per cent
  • Titan Company: -1.16 per cent
  • Kotak Mahindra: -1.05 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • BPCL: 3.12 per cent
  • Divis Labs: 1.98 per cent
  • Coal India: 1.55 per cent
  • Apollo Hospital: 1.22 per cent
  • UPL: 1.22 per cent
  • Nestle: 1.21 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Asian Paints: -1.88 per cent
  • Infosys: -1.41 per cent
  • Kotak Mahindra: -1.18 per cent
  • Titan Company: -1.18 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: -1.12 per cent

Live Updates

  • 3:04 PM IST

    New Delhi: UK trade secretary in India to resume FTA negotiations

  • 2:08 PM IST
    New Delhi: Healthtech startup PharmEasy lays off more employees
  • 1:50 PM IST

    New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki Veteran KS Johar Joins Dandera Ventures as Director -Manufacturing.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    Dalal Street: At 11:18 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 35.48 points up at 62,217.15 and NSE Nifty was trading 17.15 points up at 18,513.75.

  • 10:38 AM IST
    New Delhi: Paytm lending business at annualised run rate of $4.8 bn, disburses 6.8 mn loans in Oct, Nov.
  • 10:20 AM IST

    Rupee Vs Dollar: “The USDINR 28 December futures contract showed high volatility last week and crossed 82.20 levels. On the weekly technical chart, the pair is trading above its resistance level of 81.85. RSI is fetching above 60 levels but MACD is showing negative divergence on the weekly technical chart. We expect high volatility in the pair and if it sustains above 82.85 levels it could show further strength, else could test its support level of 82.10-81.85 again. We expect the pair could trade in the range of 81.85-82.85 and either side breakout of the range could give further directions,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

  • 10:17 AM IST

    Crude Oil: “WTI and Brent prices dropped nearly 10% last week, its worst weekly performance since March 2023. Growing recession fears negated supply concerns from the OPEC+, while weaker-than-expected economic data from China, EU, and the US also pushed oil prices lower. The U.S. PPI data released on Friday also came in above expectations, which further raised concerns that the U.S. Fed could hike interest rates in this week’s policy meeting. Forecasters expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by 50 basis points on December 14. The European Central Bank could also increase interest rates by 50 basis points in its policy meeting scheduled this week. Higher interest rates in most countries and recession fears in the US and EU could continue to impact oil demand. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil is having support at $70.20–69.10 and resistance at $73.20–74.50. In INR terms crude oil has support at Rs5,750-5,620 while resistance is at Rs6,040–6,120,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

  • 10:15 AM IST

    Gold Today: “Gold and silver extended gains last week despite hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI data. Weakness in the dollar index and the U.S. bond yields also supported the prices of both precious metals. The U.S. Labour department released November months Producer Price Index data and it came up by 0.3% against an expected increase of 0.2% while it grew 7.4% on yearly basis against an expected reading of 7.2%. After the higher-than-expected inflation readings, the dollar index recovered from its lows but gold and silver maintained their bullish momentum. We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1782-1770 while resistance is at $1810-1822. Silver has support at $23.10-22.82, while resistance is at $23.72-24.10. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 53,980-53,750, while resistance is at Rs 54,480, 54,610. Silver has support at Rs67,550-67,080, while resistance is at Rs68,520–68,880,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    Dalal Street: At 10:11 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 65.64 points down at 62,116.03 and NSE Nifty was trading 20.85 points down at 18,475.75

  • 9:47 AM IST

    Crude Today: “WTI Crude oil witnessed a sharp drop of more than 11% in the previous week. It dropped to as low as $70.08/bbl. from the high of $82.72/bbl. at the start of the week. Oil has been pressured due to bearish factors like the Russian oil price cap, the Chinese COVID situation, and global recessionary fears all impacting demand. However, the markets are completely ignoring the easing of COVID-related restrictions in China, the threat of Russian retaliation in response to the price cap, chances of OPEC + cutting production to maintain a demand-supply balance. Having mentioned all the possible bullish triggers and limited bearish fundamentals we expect limited downside in crude oil as any bullish factor might trigger sharp short covering that might very quickly push prices higher back above $76/bbl. On the price front, WTI crude is approaching the immediate support near $68/bbl. That will be followed by a strong 252 DMA support near $64.60/bbl. So, any drop towards $68-65 might be an attractive zone for buyers. In case the price recovers from the lower levels it might face resistance near $76,” Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

Published Date: December 12, 2022 8:52 AM IST

Updated Date: December 12, 2022 3:49 PM IST