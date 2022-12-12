live

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Asian Paints, Infosys Among Top Losers

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex ended 51.10 points down at 62,130.57 and NSE Nifty ended 1.10 points down at 18,495.50.

Mumbai: Indian indices ended in red today after a series of market fluctuations. While stocks like Tata Steel, Nestle, Wipro tried to keep the indices steady, Asian Paints, Titan Company and Infosys dragged the indices.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tata Steel: 1.31 per cent

Nestle: 1.31 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.07 per cent

UltraTechCement: 0.90 per cent

Wipro: 0.80 per cent

HDFC Bank: 0.69 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Asian Paints: -1.90 per cent

Infosys: -1.47 per cent

Titan Company: -1.16 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -1.05 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

BPCL: 3.12 per cent

Divis Labs: 1.98 per cent

Coal India: 1.55 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 1.22 per cent

UPL: 1.22 per cent

Nestle: 1.21 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Asian Paints: -1.88 per cent

Infosys: -1.41 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -1.18 per cent

Titan Company: -1.18 per cent

Eicher Motors: -1.12 per cent

