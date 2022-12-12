Top Recommended Stories
live
CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Asian Paints, Infosys Among Top Losers
On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex ended 51.10 points down at 62,130.57 and NSE Nifty ended 1.10 points down at 18,495.50.
Mumbai: Indian indices ended in red today after a series of market fluctuations. While stocks like Tata Steel, Nestle, Wipro tried to keep the indices steady, Asian Paints, Titan Company and Infosys dragged the indices.
Also Read:
At close, BSE Sensex ended 51.10 points down at 62,130.57 and NSE Nifty ended 1.10 points down at 18,495.50.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tata Steel: 1.31 per cent
- Nestle: 1.31 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.07 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 0.90 per cent
- Wipro: 0.80 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 0.69 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Asian Paints: -1.90 per cent
- Infosys: -1.47 per cent
- Titan Company: -1.16 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -1.05 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- BPCL: 3.12 per cent
- Divis Labs: 1.98 per cent
- Coal India: 1.55 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: 1.22 per cent
- UPL: 1.22 per cent
- Nestle: 1.21 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Asian Paints: -1.88 per cent
- Infosys: -1.41 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -1.18 per cent
- Titan Company: -1.18 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -1.12 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.