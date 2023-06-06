By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green; Banks Rise, IT Stocks Fall
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 5.41 points up at 62,792.88 and Nifty50 was trading 5.15 points up at 18,599.00.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened Tuesday on a flat note following an overnight dip in the US indices. Sensex opened today at 62,738.35 (previous close: 62,583.07), climbed up to 62,867.95 and fell down to 62,554.21 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened today at 18,600.80, touched a high of 18,622.75 and a low of 18,531.60.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- UltraTechCement: 3.13 per cent
- Kotak Bank: 1.99 per cent
- Tata Motors: 1.54 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.52 per cent
- Maruti: 1.42 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 1.25 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Infosys: -1.98 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -1.88 per cent
- TCS: -1.69 per cent
- Wipro: -1.09 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -0.62 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.60 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -0.53 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- UltraTechCement: 2.91 per cent
- Divis Labs: 2.23 per cent
- Kotak Bank: 1.94 per cent
- Grasim: 1.74 per cent
- Maruti: 1.60 per cent
- Tata Motors: 1.60 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.59 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tech Mahindra: -1.92 per cent
- Infosys: -1.82 per cent
- TCS: -1.60 per cent
- Wipro: -1.04 per cent
- ONGC: -1.00 per cent
- Hindalco: -0.88 per cent
- Coal India: -0.63 per cent
