  • CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green; Banks Rise, IT Stocks Fall

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green; Banks Rise, IT Stocks Fall

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 5.41 points up at 62,792.88 and Nifty50 was trading 5.15 points up at 18,599.00.

Updated: June 6, 2023 4:01 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Tuesday on a flat note following an overnight dip in the US indices. Sensex opened today at 62,738.35 (previous close: 62,583.07), climbed up to 62,867.95 and fell down to 62,554.21 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened today at 18,600.80, touched a high of 18,622.75 and a low of 18,531.60.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 5.41 points up at 62,792.88 and Nifty50 was trading 5.15 points up at 18,599.00.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • UltraTechCement: 3.13 per cent
  • Kotak Bank: 1.99 per cent
  • Tata Motors: 1.54 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 1.52 per cent
  • Maruti: 1.42 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: 1.25 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Infosys: -1.98 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: -1.88 per cent
  • TCS: -1.69 per cent
  • Wipro: -1.09 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: -0.62 per cent
  • HCL Tech: -0.60 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: -0.53 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • UltraTechCement: 2.91 per cent
  • Divis Labs: 2.23 per cent
  • Kotak Bank: 1.94 per cent
  • Grasim: 1.74 per cent
  • Maruti: 1.60 per cent
  • Tata Motors: 1.60 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 1.59 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Tech Mahindra: -1.92 per cent
  • Infosys: -1.82 per cent
  • TCS: -1.60 per cent
  • Wipro: -1.04 per cent
  • ONGC: -1.00 per cent
  • Hindalco: -0.88 per cent
  • Coal India: -0.63 per cent

