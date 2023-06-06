CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green; Banks Rise, IT Stocks Fall

Home

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 5.41 points up at 62,792.88 and Nifty50 was trading 5.15 points up at 18,599.00.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Tuesday on a flat note following an overnight dip in the US indices. Sensex opened today at 62,738.35 (previous close: 62,583.07), climbed up to 62,867.95 and fell down to 62,554.21 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened today at 18,600.80, touched a high of 18,622.75 and a low of 18,531.60.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

UltraTechCement: 3.13 per cent

Kotak Bank: 1.99 per cent

Tata Motors: 1.54 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.52 per cent

Maruti: 1.42 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.25 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Infosys: -1.98 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -1.88 per cent

TCS: -1.69 per cent

Wipro: -1.09 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -0.62 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.60 per cent

ICICI Bank: -0.53 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

UltraTechCement: 2.91 per cent

Divis Labs: 2.23 per cent

Kotak Bank: 1.94 per cent

Grasim: 1.74 per cent

Maruti: 1.60 per cent

Tata Motors: 1.60 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.59 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tech Mahindra: -1.92 per cent

Infosys: -1.82 per cent

TCS: -1.60 per cent

Wipro: -1.04 per cent

ONGC: -1.00 per cent

Hindalco: -0.88 per cent

Coal India: -0.63 per cent

