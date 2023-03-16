CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green. Adani Stocks Rise

Home

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 78.94 points up at 57,634.84 and Nifty50 ended 13.45 points up at 16,985.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened flat today amid concerns of volatility owing to chaos in the global financial sector after the problem at Swiss bank Credit Suisse. Sensex climbed up to 57,887.46 and Nifty touched a high of 17,062.45 during the day’s trade.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

NestleInd: 2.54 per cent

Titan: 2.37 per cent

Asian Paints: 2.32 per cent

HUL: 2.27 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.84 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Steel: -3.31 per cent

IndusIndBank: -2.31 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -0.98 per cent

Infosys: -0.93 per cent

Wipro: -0.81 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.70 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Enterprises: 5.74 per cent

Adani Ports: 4.19 per cent

Asian Paints: 3.11 per cent

Tata Steel: 2.16 per cent

Titan: 1.88 per cent

BPCL: 1.47 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Bharti Airtel: -1.92 per cent

IndusIndBank: -1.90 per cent

Reliance: -1.69 per cent

HUL: -1.45 per cent

SBIN: -1.45 per cent

