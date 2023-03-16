CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green. Adani Stocks Rise
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 78.94 points up at 57,634.84 and Nifty50 ended 13.45 points up at 16,985.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened flat today amid concerns of volatility owing to chaos in the global financial sector after the problem at Swiss bank Credit Suisse. Sensex climbed up to 57,887.46 and Nifty touched a high of 17,062.45 during the day’s trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- NestleInd: 2.54 per cent
- Titan: 2.37 per cent
- Asian Paints: 2.32 per cent
- HUL: 2.27 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 1.84 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tata Steel: -3.31 per cent
- IndusIndBank: -2.31 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -0.98 per cent
- Infosys: -0.93 per cent
- Wipro: -0.81 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.70 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Adani Enterprises: 5.74 per cent
- Adani Ports: 4.19 per cent
- Asian Paints: 3.11 per cent
- Tata Steel: 2.16 per cent
- Titan: 1.88 per cent
- BPCL: 1.47 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Bharti Airtel: -1.92 per cent
- IndusIndBank: -1.90 per cent
- Reliance: -1.69 per cent
- HUL: -1.45 per cent
- SBIN: -1.45 per cent
