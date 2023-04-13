Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green, Banks Gain, IT Stocks Lose Big

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green, Banks Gain, IT Stocks Lose Big

On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 38.23 points up at 60,431.00 and Nifty50 was trading 15.60 points up at 17,828.00.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green, Banks Gain, IT Stocks Lose Big (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Thursday flat and red after key US indices ended lower overnight which resulted in Asian gauges trading mixed.

“While yesterday’s key economic readings such as moderating inflation and improved IIP growth are positive developments, the markets could take a pause after witnessing continuous uptick over the past 6-7 sessions,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

You may like to read

Also, recession concerns grew after the US FOMC minutes showed that Fed expects banking turmoil to cause a recession, while reigniting inflation fears are a spike in oil prices to $83 a barrel. After TCS results beat expectations on the revenue parameter, the Infosys earnings to be announced later today will be keenly watched, Tapse added.

Sensex opened at 60,364.41, climbed up to a high of 60,486.91 and dipped to a low of 60,081.43 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened Thursday at 17,807.30, touched a high of 17,842.15 and a low of 17,729.65 during the day’s trade.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 38.23 points up at 60,431.00 and Nifty50 was trading 15.60 points up at 17,828.00.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.