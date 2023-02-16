Top Recommended Stories

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green. Tech Mahindra-Led IT Stocks Surge, Banks Drag

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 44.42 points up at 61,319.51 and Nifty50 was trading 20 points up at 18,035.85

Updated: February 16, 2023 3:53 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a higher note on Thursday. While Sensex gained nearly 400 points to reach a high of 61,682.25, Nifty crossed 18.1K during the day trade.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 44.42 points up at 61,319.51 and Nifty50 was trading 20 points up at 18,035.85

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Tech Mahindra: 5.58 per cent
  • Nestle Ind: 1.64 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 1.50 per cent
  • NTPC: 1.06 per cent
  • TCS: 1.00 per cent
  • Asian Paints: 0.65 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • M&M: -0.92 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: -0.86 per cent
  • HUL: -0.83 per cent
  • Axis Bank: -0.78 per cent
  • Maruti Suzuki: -0.50 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • ONGC: 5.69 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: 5.24 per cent
  • Apollo Hospital: 3.39 per cent
  • DivisLab: 1.91 per cent
  • Nestle Ind: 1.72 per cent
  • Adani Ports: 1.57 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 1.54 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • BPCL: -1.65 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: -1.08 per cent
  • M&M: -0.96 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: -0.90 per cent
  • HUL: -0.81 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -0.74 per cent
  • Axis Bank: -0.66 per cent

