CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green. Tech Mahindra-Led IT Stocks Surge, Banks Drag
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 44.42 points up at 61,319.51 and Nifty50 was trading 20 points up at 18,035.85
New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a higher note on Thursday. While Sensex gained nearly 400 points to reach a high of 61,682.25, Nifty crossed 18.1K during the day trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tech Mahindra: 5.58 per cent
- Nestle Ind: 1.64 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.50 per cent
- NTPC: 1.06 per cent
- TCS: 1.00 per cent
- Asian Paints: 0.65 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- M&M: -0.92 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -0.86 per cent
- HUL: -0.83 per cent
- Axis Bank: -0.78 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -0.50 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- ONGC: 5.69 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 5.24 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: 3.39 per cent
- DivisLab: 1.91 per cent
- Nestle Ind: 1.72 per cent
- Adani Ports: 1.57 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.54 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- BPCL: -1.65 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -1.08 per cent
- M&M: -0.96 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -0.90 per cent
- HUL: -0.81 per cent
- Tata Motors: -0.74 per cent
- Axis Bank: -0.66 per cent
