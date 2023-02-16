CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green. Tech Mahindra-Led IT Stocks Surge, Banks Drag

Home

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 44.42 points up at 61,319.51 and Nifty50 was trading 20 points up at 18,035.85

New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a higher note on Thursday. While Sensex gained nearly 400 points to reach a high of 61,682.25, Nifty crossed 18.1K during the day trade.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tech Mahindra: 5.58 per cent

Nestle Ind: 1.64 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.50 per cent

NTPC: 1.06 per cent

TCS: 1.00 per cent

Asian Paints: 0.65 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

M&M: -0.92 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -0.86 per cent

HUL: -0.83 per cent

Axis Bank: -0.78 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: -0.50 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

ONGC: 5.69 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 5.24 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 3.39 per cent

DivisLab: 1.91 per cent

Nestle Ind: 1.72 per cent

Adani Ports: 1.57 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.54 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

BPCL: -1.65 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -1.08 per cent

M&M: -0.96 per cent

Eicher Motors: -0.90 per cent

HUL: -0.81 per cent

Tata Motors: -0.74 per cent

Axis Bank: -0.66 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.