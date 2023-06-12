Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green; HCL, Infosys Rise, Power Grid, L&T Fall

At close, Sensex was trading 99.08 points up at 62,724.71 and Nifty50 was trading 38.10 points up at 18,601.50.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green; HCL, Infosys Rise, Power Grid, L&T Fall (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a flat note amid positive global cues. Sensex opened today at 62,659.98 (previous close: 62,625.63), climbed up to 62,804.89 and fell down to 62,615.20 during the day’s trade; Nifty, meanwhile, opened today at 18,595.05 (previous close: 18,563.60), touched a high of 18,633.60 and a low of 18,559.75 during the day’s trade.

Daily market commentary by Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD

Indian Rupee traded on a flat to positive note on positive domestic markets and weakness in US Dollar. Weak crude oil prices also supported Rupee.

However, FII outflows capped sharp gains. U.S. Dollar declined on rising expectations of a pause in rate hike in June FOMC meeting. This has also led to positive sentiments in global markets.

Gold prices edged lower after registering gains of nearly 0.70 per cent in the previous week, with spot gold at Commodity exchange trading weak by 0.22 per cent at $1957 per ounce in the morning session. Investors are avoiding fresh buying and remain cautious before the outcome of key macro data from the US.

Among sectors, capital goods down by 0.5 %, while Information Technology, Metal and Oil & Gas, realty gained 0.5-1 %.

Top gainers on Nifty were BPCL, HCL Technologies, Infosys, NTPC and Adani Enterprises, while losers were Power Grid Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki and Titan Company.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

HCL Tech: 2.58 per cent

Infosys: 2.05 per cent

NTPC: 1.64 per cent

M&M: 1.26 per cent

TCS: 1.19 per cent

Tech M: 1.02 per cent

Nestle Ind: 0.92 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Power Grid Corp: -1.25 per cent

L&T: -1.04 per cent

Titan: -0.82 per cent

Maruti: -0.80 per cent

HDFC Bank: -0.62 per cent

Wipro: -0.54 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

BPCL: 3.32 per cent

HCL Tech: 2.53 per cent

Infosys: 2.11 per cent

NTPC: 1.86 per cent

Adani Enterprises: 1.68 per cent

Nestle Ind: 1.25 per cent

TCS: 1.22 per cent

Tech M: 1.12 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Power Grid Corp: -1.29 per cent

L&T: -0.97 per cent

Cipla: -0.90 per cent

Maruti: -0.80 per cent

Titan: -0.66 per cent

HDFC Bank: -0.60 per cent

Wipro: -0.42 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.