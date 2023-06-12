By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green; HCL, Infosys Rise, Power Grid, L&T Fall
New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a flat note amid positive global cues. Sensex opened today at 62,659.98 (previous close: 62,625.63), climbed up to 62,804.89 and fell down to 62,615.20 during the day’s trade; Nifty, meanwhile, opened today at 18,595.05 (previous close: 18,563.60), touched a high of 18,633.60 and a low of 18,559.75 during the day’s trade.
At close, Sensex was trading 99.08 points up at 62,724.71 and Nifty50 was trading 38.10 points up at 18,601.50.
Daily market commentary by Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD
- Indian Rupee traded on a flat to positive note on positive domestic markets and weakness in US Dollar. Weak crude oil prices also supported Rupee.
- However, FII outflows capped sharp gains. U.S. Dollar declined on rising expectations of a pause in rate hike in June FOMC meeting. This has also led to positive sentiments in global markets.
- Gold prices edged lower after registering gains of nearly 0.70 per cent in the previous week, with spot gold at Commodity exchange trading weak by 0.22 per cent at $1957 per ounce in the morning session. Investors are avoiding fresh buying and remain cautious before the outcome of key macro data from the US.
- Among sectors, capital goods down by 0.5 %, while Information Technology, Metal and Oil & Gas, realty gained 0.5-1 %.
- Top gainers on Nifty were BPCL, HCL Technologies, Infosys, NTPC and Adani Enterprises, while losers were Power Grid Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki and Titan Company.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- HCL Tech: 2.58 per cent
- Infosys: 2.05 per cent
- NTPC: 1.64 per cent
- M&M: 1.26 per cent
- TCS: 1.19 per cent
- Tech M: 1.02 per cent
- Nestle Ind: 0.92 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Power Grid Corp: -1.25 per cent
- L&T: -1.04 per cent
- Titan: -0.82 per cent
- Maruti: -0.80 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -0.62 per cent
- Wipro: -0.54 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- BPCL: 3.32 per cent
- HCL Tech: 2.53 per cent
- Infosys: 2.11 per cent
- NTPC: 1.86 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: 1.68 per cent
- Nestle Ind: 1.25 per cent
- TCS: 1.22 per cent
- Tech M: 1.12 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Power Grid Corp: -1.29 per cent
- L&T: -0.97 per cent
- Cipla: -0.90 per cent
- Maruti: -0.80 per cent
- Titan: -0.66 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -0.60 per cent
- Wipro: -0.42 per cent
