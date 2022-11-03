New Delhi: Dalal Street ended in red for a second straight day taking cue from the fall in global indices following a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 240 Points, Slips Below 61K, Nifty Ends Dangling Above 18K
At close, BSE Sensex was down 69.68 points or 0.11 per cent at 60,836.41 and NSE Nifty was down 30.15 points or 0.17 per cent at 18,052.70.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- SBI: 1.84 per cent
- Titan Company: 1.53 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 1.00 per cent
- HUL: 0.95 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 0.87 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 0.79 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tech Mahindra: -2.53 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -2.04 per cent
- NTPC: -1.49 per cent
- Infosys: -1.42er cent
- Wipro: -1.19 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- SBI: 1.93 per cent
- Titan Company: 1.29 per cent
- UPL: 1.21 per cent
- HUL: 1.11 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 1.09 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS

- Tech Mahindra: -2.69 per cent
- Hindalco: -2.60 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -2.25 per cent
- NTPC: -1.55 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -1.45 per cent