New Delhi: Dalal Street ended in red for a second straight day taking cue from the fall in global indices following a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

At close, BSE Sensex was down 69.68 points or 0.11 per cent at 60,836.41 and NSE Nifty was down 30.15 points or 0.17 per cent at 18,052.70.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

SBI: 1.84 per cent

Titan Company: 1.53 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.00 per cent

HUL: 0.95 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 0.87 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 0.79 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tech Mahindra: -2.53 per cent

Power Grid Corp: -2.04 per cent

NTPC: -1.49 per cent

Infosys: -1.42er cent

Wipro: -1.19 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

SBI: 1.93 per cent

Titan Company: 1.29 per cent

UPL: 1.21 per cent

HUL: 1.11 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.09 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS