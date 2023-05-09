CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat; IT Sector Gains While FMCG, PSU Bank Drag
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 2.92 points down at 61,761.33 and Nifty50 was trading 1.55 points up at 18,265.95.
Dalal Street: Indian indices opened Tuesday on a positive note with Nifty crossing 18.3K amid mixed global signals.
Sensex opened at 61,879.68, climbed up to 62,027.51 and fell down to 61,654.94 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 18,303.40, touched a high of 18,344.20 and a low of 18,229.65 during the day’s trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 1.20 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.09 per cent
- TCS: 1.04 per cent
- M&M: 0.88 per cent
- Tata Motors: 0.67 per cent
- Asian Paints: 0.54 per cent
- Wipro: 0.53 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- ITC: -1.74 per cent
- SBIN: -1.71 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -1.58 per cent
- PowerGrid: -0.61 per cent
- NTPC: -0.56 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.42 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Divis Labs: 3.09 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.36 per cent
- Coal India: 1.33 per cent
- TCS: 1.27 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.09 per cent
- M&M: 1.05 per cent
- Tata Motors: 0.83 per cent
- Cipla: 0.72 per cent
- Adani Ports: 0.63 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- UPL: -3.03 per cent
- SBIN: -1.70 per cent
- ITC: -1.70 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -1.50 per cent
- JSW Steel: -1.08 per cent
- Grasim: -1.03 per cent
