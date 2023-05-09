Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat; IT Sector Gains While FMCG, PSU Bank Drag

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 2.92 points down at 61,761.33 and Nifty50 was trading 1.55 points up at 18,265.95.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat; IT Sector Gains While FMCG, PSU Bank Drag (Image: Unsplash)

Dalal Street: Indian indices opened Tuesday on a positive note with Nifty crossing 18.3K amid mixed global signals.

Sensex opened at 61,879.68, climbed up to 62,027.51 and fell down to 61,654.94 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 18,303.40, touched a high of 18,344.20 and a low of 18,229.65 during the day’s trade.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

IndusInd Bank: 1.20 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.09 per cent

TCS: 1.04 per cent

M&M: 0.88 per cent

Tata Motors: 0.67 per cent

Asian Paints: 0.54 per cent

Wipro: 0.53 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

ITC: -1.74 per cent

SBIN: -1.71 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -1.58 per cent

PowerGrid: -0.61 per cent

NTPC: -0.56 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.42 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Divis Labs: 3.09 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.36 per cent

Coal India: 1.33 per cent

TCS: 1.27 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.09 per cent

M&M: 1.05 per cent

Tata Motors: 0.83 per cent

Cipla: 0.72 per cent

Adani Ports: 0.63 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

UPL: -3.03 per cent

SBIN: -1.70 per cent

ITC: -1.70 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -1.50 per cent

JSW Steel: -1.08 per cent

Grasim: -1.03 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.