CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green; IT Stocks Drag, Adani Enterprises Jump 13%

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 18.11 points up at 61,981.79 and Nifty50 was trading 33.60 points up at 18,348.00.

New Delhi: Indian indices closed Tuesday on a flat note leaning towards the positive edge amid mixed global cues. Sensex opened today at 62,098.16, climbed up to 61,981.79 and fell down to 61,914.40; meanwhile, Nifty opened today at 18,362.90, touched a high of 18,419.75 and a low of 18,324.20 during the day’s trade.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finserv: 1.75 per cent

Tata Motors: 1.18 per cent

Asian Paint: 1.07 per cent

ITC: 1.00 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 0.98 per cent

SBIN: 0.76 per cent

Tata Steel: 0.71 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tech Mahindra: -1.21 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.07 per cent

Kotak Bank: -1.03 per cent

Titan: -0.94 per cent

L&T: -0.88 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.65 per cent

UltraTechCement: -0.50 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Enterprises: 13.49 per cent

Divis Labs: 3.61 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.82 per cent

UPL: 1.54 per cent

Eicher Motors: 1.54 per cent

SBI Life: 1.36 per cent

BPCL: 1.27 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Apollo Hospital: -1.40 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.33 per cent

TechM: -1.18 per cent

Grasim: -1.18 per cent

Kotak Bank: -0.99 per cent

L&T: -0.93 per cent

UltraTechCement: -0.88 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.78 per cent

