CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Green; IT Stocks Drag, Adani Enterprises Jump 13%
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 18.11 points up at 61,981.79 and Nifty50 was trading 33.60 points up at 18,348.00.
New Delhi: Indian indices closed Tuesday on a flat note leaning towards the positive edge amid mixed global cues. Sensex opened today at 62,098.16, climbed up to 61,981.79 and fell down to 61,914.40; meanwhile, Nifty opened today at 18,362.90, touched a high of 18,419.75 and a low of 18,324.20 during the day’s trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finserv: 1.75 per cent
- Tata Motors: 1.18 per cent
- Asian Paint: 1.07 per cent
- ITC: 1.00 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 0.98 per cent
- SBIN: 0.76 per cent
- Tata Steel: 0.71 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tech Mahindra: -1.21 per cent
- HCL Tech: -1.07 per cent
- Kotak Bank: -1.03 per cent
- Titan: -0.94 per cent
- L&T: -0.88 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.65 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -0.50 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Adani Enterprises: 13.49 per cent
- Divis Labs: 3.61 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 1.82 per cent
- UPL: 1.54 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 1.54 per cent
- SBI Life: 1.36 per cent
- BPCL: 1.27 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Apollo Hospital: -1.40 per cent
- HCL Tech: -1.33 per cent
- TechM: -1.18 per cent
- Grasim: -1.18 per cent
- Kotak Bank: -0.99 per cent
- L&T: -0.93 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -0.88 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.78 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.