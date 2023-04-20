Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat; NTPC, Asian Paints, Adani Power Among Top Gainers

On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 64.55 points up at 59,632.35 and Nifty50 was trading 5.70 points up at 17,624.45.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened flat and green Thursday despite analysts hoping for a firm opening on the back of an up move in SGX Nifty, although other Asian gauges exhibited a mixed trend.

After closing yesterday at 59,567.80, Sensex opened today at 59,586.61, climbed up to 59,836.79 and fell up to 59,489.98 during the day’s trade; meanwhile Nifty closed yesterday at 17,618.75, the index opened Thursday at 17,638.60, touched a high of 17,684.45, and a low of 17,584.35.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said “Markets ended the 3-day losing streak on selective buying in financials, telecom and utility stocks. The market had run up sharply over the past week or so, but with FIIs turning sellers in the last few sessions and global central banks signalling more hawkish bets going ahead, traders are maintaining a cautious stance.”

“Technically, the market is witnessing a non-directional activity near the 200 day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and is also holding a lower top formation on intraday charts”, said Chouhan.

He noted that any fresh uptrend is possible only after the dismissal of 17700 level and above the same the index could move up till 17800-17825. On the flip side, below 17700 the weak sentiment is likely to continue till 17550-17500 levels, he added.

Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD Lists Major Events In The Market Today.

During the day, the education loan portfolio of non-banking financial companies is likely to grow 35-40 per cent in FY24 riding on specialized business models and an increase in the number of students traveling abroad. Speedy loan disbursal, supported by the adequate risk classification of foreign universities both institute-wise and course-wise, and structured loan repayment terms have helped these NBFCs serve the financing requirements of students traveling abroad in an optimal manner.

Growth in Asia’s third-largest economy was expected to slow to 6.0 per cent in the fiscal year to end March 2024, unchanged from a March survey, after likely growing 6.9 per cent last fiscal year.

The stock of cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd became the 11th Indian listed company to hit Rs 5 trillion market capitalization after its shares touched an all-time high surging over 21 per cent so far this year.

The Reserve Bank of India has granted Authorized Dealer Category-I (AD-I) license to Equitas Small Finance Bank to deal in foreign exchange.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) issued a circular earlier in the week indicating that there will be a full-fledged liquidity switch from SGX NIFTY to NSE’s IFSC-SGX Connect, which will effectively facilitate exclusive trading of all US dollar-denominated Nifty derivatives contract on the NSE IFSC.

Global headline inflation is set to fall from 8.7 per cent in 2022 to 7 per cent in 2023 on the back of lower commodity prices, but underlying (core) inflation is likely to decline more slowly. On the sectoral front pharma index was down 1 per cent and the realty index down 0.5 per cent, while buying was seen in the capital goods, power, infra, and banking.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Asian Paints: 1.49 per cent

NTPC: 1.35 per cent

Tata Motors: 1.31 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.84 per cent

L&T: 0.71 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

HUL: -1.22 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.81 per cent

Infosys: -0.68 per cent

UltraTechCement: -0.63 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -0.61 per cent

Nestle Ind: -0.53 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

NTPC: 1.50 per cent

Adani Ports: 1.46 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.43 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 1.34 per cent

Tata Motors: 1.30 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.06 per cent

HDFC Life: 0.95 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

DivisLabs: -4.03 per cent

HUL: -1.52 per cent

Dr Reddy: -1.21 per cent

Eicher Motors: -1.20 per cent

Hindalco: -1.03 per cent

Britannia: -1.02 per cent

