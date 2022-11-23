CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Pharma, Banking Stocks Surge. Check Top Loses & Gainers

At close, BSE Sensex gained 91.62 points or 0.15 per cent to end at 61,510.58 and NSE Nifty gained 23.01 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 18,267.25.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Indian indices gained in early trade, after a series of ups and downs, both Sensex and Nifty ended in green amid global volatility.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

SBI: 1.44 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.43 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.31 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: 0.85 per cent

Sun Pharma: 0.76 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: 0.74 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Power Grid Corp: -1.08 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -0.66 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -0.54 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -0.51 per cent

UltraTechCement: -0.50 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Apollo Hospital: 3.03 per cent

JSW Steel: 1.74 per cent

HDFC Life: 1.43 per cent

SBI: 1.43 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.42 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -3.24 per cent

Power Grid Corp: -1.22 per cent

Adani Ports: -1.00 per cent

Hero Motocorp: -0.99 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -0.63 per cent