CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Pharma, Banking Stocks Surge. Check Top Loses & Gainers
At close, BSE Sensex gained 91.62 points or 0.15 per cent to end at 61,510.58 and NSE Nifty gained 23.01 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 18,267.25.
Mumbai: Indian indices gained in early trade, after a series of ups and downs, both Sensex and Nifty ended in green amid global volatility.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- SBI: 1.44 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.43 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.31 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: 0.85 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 0.76 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: 0.74 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Power Grid Corp: -1.08 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -0.66 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -0.54 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -0.51 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -0.50 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Apollo Hospital: 3.03 per cent
- JSW Steel: 1.74 per cent
- HDFC Life: 1.43 per cent
- SBI: 1.43 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.42 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -3.24 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -1.22 per cent
- Adani Ports: -1.00 per cent
- Hero Motocorp: -0.99 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -0.63 per cent
