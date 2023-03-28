Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Red, Banks Gain, Adani Stocks Among Top Losers

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Red, Banks Gain, Adani Stocks Among Top Losers

Sensex touched a high of 57,949.45 and a low of 57,494.91 during the day's trade. Check top losers and gainers below.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Red, Banks Gain, Adani Stocks Among Top Losers

New Delhi: Indian indices opened in green today with Sensex gaining up to 175 points while opening and Nifty crossing 17K. Sensex touched a high of 57,949.45 and a low of 57,494.91 during the day’s trade. Meanwhile, Nifty50 index touched a high of 17,061.75 and a low of 16,913.75 on Tuesday.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 40.14 points down at 57,613.72 and Nifty50 was trading 34 points down at 16,951.70

You may like to read

“Amid volatile moves in intra-day trades, key indices ended marginally lower and under-performed most of its Asian peers. Barring gains in select banking and metal stocks, other sectors witnessed profit-taking as caution prevailed ahead of the F&O expiry on Wednesday. Technically, from the last three days the Nifty is taking support near 16900 and resistance near the 17100 level. For the index, 16900 would act as a key support level and on further uptick it could retest the level of 17050-17100. On the flip side, a fresh sell-off is possible only after the dismissal of 16900 and below the same the index could slip till 16820- 16800,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

IndusInd Bank: 2.13 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 1.20 per cent

HDFC Bank: 1.06 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.04 per cent

NTPC: 0.61 per cent

HDFC: 0.47 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tech M: -2.90 per cent

Tata Motors: -2.29 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.94 per cent

Wipro: -1.40 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.29 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.00 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

UPL: 2.01 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 2.13 per cent

Dr Reddy: 1.25 per cent

ICICI Bank: 0.97 per cent

HDFC Bank: 0.90 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 0.80 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -6.97 per cent

Adani Ports: -5.18 per cent

Tech M: -2.64 per cent

Hero Motocorp: -2.41 per cent

Tata Motors: -2.33 per cent

ONGC: -2.00 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.81 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.