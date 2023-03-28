CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Red, Banks Gain, Adani Stocks Among Top Losers
Sensex touched a high of 57,949.45 and a low of 57,494.91 during the day's trade. Check top losers and gainers below.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened in green today with Sensex gaining up to 175 points while opening and Nifty crossing 17K. Sensex touched a high of 57,949.45 and a low of 57,494.91 during the day’s trade. Meanwhile, Nifty50 index touched a high of 17,061.75 and a low of 16,913.75 on Tuesday.
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 40.14 points down at 57,613.72 and Nifty50 was trading 34 points down at 16,951.70
“Amid volatile moves in intra-day trades, key indices ended marginally lower and under-performed most of its Asian peers. Barring gains in select banking and metal stocks, other sectors witnessed profit-taking as caution prevailed ahead of the F&O expiry on Wednesday. Technically, from the last three days the Nifty is taking support near 16900 and resistance near the 17100 level. For the index, 16900 would act as a key support level and on further uptick it could retest the level of 17050-17100. On the flip side, a fresh sell-off is possible only after the dismissal of 16900 and below the same the index could slip till 16820- 16800,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 2.13 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 1.20 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 1.06 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.04 per cent
- NTPC: 0.61 per cent
- HDFC: 0.47 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tech M: -2.90 per cent
- Tata Motors: -2.29 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.94 per cent
- Wipro: -1.40 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.29 per cent
- HCL Tech: -1.00 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- UPL: 2.01 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 2.13 per cent
- Dr Reddy: 1.25 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 0.97 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 0.90 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 0.80 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -6.97 per cent
- Adani Ports: -5.18 per cent
- Tech M: -2.64 per cent
- Hero Motocorp: -2.41 per cent
- Tata Motors: -2.33 per cent
- ONGC: -2.00 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.81 per cent
