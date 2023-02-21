CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Red. Tata Motors, IT Stocks Top Losers
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 18.82 points down at 60,672.72 and Nifty 50 was trading 17.90 points down at 17,826.70
Mumbai: Indian indices ended lower on Tuesday amid global volatility. Both Sensex and Nifty opened on a slightly positive note. Sensex went as high as 60,976.72 and Nifty crossed 17.9K during the day’s trade.
“Markets were extremely range bound with a negative bias as the shutdown of the US markets on Monday prompted investors to take a cautious stance. In fact, the markets have been more or less sluggish to negative over the past few sessions due to factors like rising interest rates, higher inflation, lingering geo-political tensions, and slowing growth. Technically, the Nifty has formed a bearish candle on daily charts which is broadly negative for the market. As long as the index is trading below 17900, the weak sentiment is likely to continue and below the same it could slip till 17750-17700. On the flip side, a quick pullback is possible if the market trades above 17900 and on further appreciation it could move up to 17950-18000,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- NTPC: 3.22 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 0.93 per cent
- Reliance: 0.79 per cent
- Tata Steel: 0.76 per cent
- HDFC: 0.48 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 0.44 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tata Motors: -1.42 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -1.40 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -1.12 per cent
- TCS: -1.05 per cent
- Wipro: -1.03 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- NTPC: 3.25 per cent
- Brittania: 1.17 per cent
- Tata Steel: 0.98 per cent
- Reliance: 0.86 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 0.83 per cent
- Adani Ports: 0.74 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -3.55 per cent
- Apolo Hospital: -2.32 per cent
- Coal India: -1.72 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: -1.71 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.53 per cent
- HDFC Life: -1.43 per cent
