CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat & Red. Tata Motors, IT Stocks Top Losers

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 18.82 points down at 60,672.72 and Nifty 50 was trading 17.90 points down at 17,826.70

Mumbai: Indian indices ended lower on Tuesday amid global volatility. Both Sensex and Nifty opened on a slightly positive note. Sensex went as high as 60,976.72 and Nifty crossed 17.9K during the day’s trade.

“Markets were extremely range bound with a negative bias as the shutdown of the US markets on Monday prompted investors to take a cautious stance. In fact, the markets have been more or less sluggish to negative over the past few sessions due to factors like rising interest rates, higher inflation, lingering geo-political tensions, and slowing growth. Technically, the Nifty has formed a bearish candle on daily charts which is broadly negative for the market. As long as the index is trading below 17900, the weak sentiment is likely to continue and below the same it could slip till 17750-17700. On the flip side, a quick pullback is possible if the market trades above 17900 and on further appreciation it could move up to 17950-18000,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.



SENSEX TOP GAINERS

NTPC: 3.22 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 0.93 per cent

Reliance: 0.79 per cent

Tata Steel: 0.76 per cent

HDFC: 0.48 per cent

HDFC Bank: 0.44 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Motors: -1.42 per cent

Sun Pharma: -1.40 per cent

UltraTechCement: -1.12 per cent

TCS: -1.05 per cent

Wipro: -1.03 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

NTPC: 3.25 per cent

Brittania: 1.17 per cent

Tata Steel: 0.98 per cent

Reliance: 0.86 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 0.83 per cent

Adani Ports: 0.74 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -3.55 per cent

Apolo Hospital: -2.32 per cent

Coal India: -1.72 per cent

Bajaj Auto: -1.71 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.53 per cent

HDFC Life: -1.43 per cent

