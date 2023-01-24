Top Recommended Stories
CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki Shine, Axis Bank, Tata Steel Drag
On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 37.08 points up at 60,978 and Nifty 50 was trading 0.25 points down at 18,118.30.
Dalal Street: Indian indices opened on a positive note today with Sensex touching as much as 61,266.06 during morning trade. The strong Q3 results of Maruti Suzuki India Limited helped the automaker gain over 3 per cent today.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tata Motors: 3.34 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: 3.27 per cent
- HCL Tech: 1.47 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 1.35 per cent
- HDFC: 0.92 per cent
- Asian Paints: 0.88 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Axis Bank: -2.50 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -1.76 per cent
- Tata Steel: -1.35 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -1.31 per cent
- Larsen: -1.18 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Tata Motors: 3.37 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: 3.35 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: 1.74 per cent
- HCL Tech: 1.49 per cent
- Brittania: 1.34 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 1.34 per cent
- HDFC: 1.22 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Axis Bank: -2.41 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.96 per cent
- Hindalco: -1.93 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -1.84 per cent
- Grasim: -1.72 per cent
- SBI Life Insurance: -1.71 per cent
