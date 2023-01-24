Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki Shine, Axis Bank, Tata Steel Drag

On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 37.08 points up at 60,978 and Nifty 50 was trading 0.25 points down at 18,118.30.

Dalal Street: Indian indices opened on a positive note today with Sensex touching as much as 61,266.06 during morning trade. The strong Q3 results of Maruti Suzuki India Limited helped the automaker gain over 3 per cent today.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tata Motors: 3.34 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: 3.27 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.47 per cent

HDFC Bank: 1.35 per cent

HDFC: 0.92 per cent

Asian Paints: 0.88 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Axis Bank: -2.50 per cent

Power Grid Corp: -1.76 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.35 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -1.31 per cent

Larsen: -1.18 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Tata Motors: 3.37 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: 3.35 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 1.74 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.49 per cent

Brittania: 1.34 per cent

HDFC Bank: 1.34 per cent

HDFC: 1.22 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Axis Bank: -2.41 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.96 per cent

Hindalco: -1.93 per cent

Power Grid Corp: -1.84 per cent

Grasim: -1.72 per cent

SBI Life Insurance: -1.71 per cent