Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat; Tata Motors Top Gainer After Q4 Results

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat; Tata Motors Top Gainer After Q4 Results

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 13.54 points up at 59,846 and Nifty50 was trading 11.10 points up at 17,.624.05.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat; Tata Motors Top Gainer After Q4 Results (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened flat and green today amid global volatility. Benchmark index Sensex crossed the 60k during the day. Sensex opened at 59,858.98, rose up to 60,109.11 and fell down to 59,766.23 during the day’s trade; Nifty, on the other hand, opened at 17,634.90, touched a high of 17,694.10 and a low of 17,597 during the day’s trade.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 13.54 points up at 59,846 and Nifty50 was trading 11.10 points up at 17,.624.05.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.