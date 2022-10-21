Mumbai: Indian stock markets faced an extreme volatile day, but managed to end in green for the 6th straight trading session. BSE Sensex gained 104.25 points or 0.18 per cent to end at 59,307.15 and NSE Nifty was up 12.35 points or 0.070 per cent to end at 17,576.30.Also Read - OPENING BELL: Sensex Jumps Over 250 Points, Nifty Breaches 17.6K Mark Once Again

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Axis Bank: 8.96 per cent

ICICI Bank: 2.13 per cent

HUL: 2.11 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: 2.05 per cent

Nestle: 1.43 per cent

Titan Company: 1.40 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bajaj Finance: -3.20 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -1.63 per cent

Larsen: -1.51 per cent

Asian Paints: -1.38 per cent

ITC: -1.19 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Axis Bank: 9.03 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: 2.10 per cent

ICICI Bank: 2.08 per cent

HUL: 2.04 per cent

SBI Life Insurance: 1.91 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS