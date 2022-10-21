Mumbai: Indian stock markets faced an extreme volatile day, but managed to end in green for the 6th straight trading session. BSE Sensex gained 104.25 points or 0.18 per cent to end at 59,307.15 and NSE Nifty was up 12.35 points or 0.070 per cent to end at 17,576.30.Also Read - OPENING BELL: Sensex Jumps Over 250 Points, Nifty Breaches 17.6K Mark Once Again
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Axis Bank: 8.96 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 2.13 per cent
- HUL: 2.11 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: 2.05 per cent
- Nestle: 1.43 per cent
- Titan Company: 1.40 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Bajaj Finance: -3.20 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -1.63 per cent
- Larsen: -1.51 per cent
- Asian Paints: -1.38 per cent
- ITC: -1.19 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Axis Bank: 9.03 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: 2.10 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 2.08 per cent
- HUL: 2.04 per cent
- SBI Life Insurance: 1.91 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Bajaj Finance: -3.22 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -2.39 per cent
- Adani Ports: -2.24 per cent
- Divis Labs: -2.20 per cent
- UPL: -1.86 per cent