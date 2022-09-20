New Delhi: Green light shone over the Dalal Street on the second straight day of the week following a dismal performance last Friday. BSE Sensex ended 578.51 points or Also Read - Sensex, Nifty End In Green After Weekend Plunge! Check Top Gainers & Losers Here

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Sun Pharma: 4.22 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: 3.31 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 2.86 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 2.77 per cent
  • Titan Company: 2.10 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Nestle: -0.64 per cent
  • ITC: -0.22 per cent
  • Infosys: -0.21 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: -0.15 per cent
  • Reliance: -0.11 per cent
  • Maruti Suzuki: -0.06 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Apollo Hospital: 5.83 per cent
  • Cipla: 5.40 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: 4.24 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: 3.38 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 3.13 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Nestle: -0.64 per cent
  • ITC: -0.22 per cent
  • Infosys: -0.21 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: -0.15 per cent
  • Reliance: -0.11 per cent
  • Maruti Suzuki: -1.06 per cent
