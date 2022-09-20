New Delhi: Green light shone over the Dalal Street on the second straight day of the week following a dismal performance last Friday. BSE Sensex ended 578.51 points or 0.98 per cent higher at 59,719.74 and NSE Nifty ended 170.40 points or 0.97 per cent higher at 17,792.65.Also Read - Sensex, Nifty End In Green After Weekend Plunge! Check Top Gainers & Losers Here

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Sun Pharma: 4.22 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 3.31 per cent

Tata Steel: 2.86 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 2.77 per cent

Titan Company: 2.10 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Nestle: -0.64 per cent

ITC: -0.22 per cent

Infosys: -0.21 per cent

Power Grid Corp: -0.15 per cent

Reliance: -0.11 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: -0.06 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Apollo Hospital: 5.83 per cent

Cipla: 5.40 per cent

Sun Pharma: 4.24 per cent

Eicher Motors: 3.38 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 3.13 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS