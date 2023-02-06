Top Recommended Stories

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Red. Adani Ports Jump 8%, Adani Transmission Fall 10%

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 334.98 points down at 60,506.90 and Nifty 50 was trading 89.45 points down at 17,764.60.

Updated: February 6, 2023 4:10 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Mumbai: Indian indices have once again ended in red amid the tensions in global and domestic markets that triggered a sell off. Sensex opened today at the day’s high of 60,847.21 and fell as much as 60,345.61.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • IndusInd Bank: 2.58 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: 1.56 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: 1.05 per cent
  • ITC: 0.75 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: 0.41 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Tata Steel: -2.08 per cent
  • Kotak Bank: -1.87 per cent
  • Infosys: -1.79 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: -1.18 per cent
  • M&M: -1.15 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: -0.90 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Adani Ports: 8.63 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 2.49 per cent
  • BPCL: 2.19 per cent
  • Apollo Hospital: 1.73 per cent
  • Hero Moto Corp: 1.69 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: 1.56 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: 1.14 per cent
  • ITC: 0.75 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Divis Labs: -3.58 per cent
  • JSW Steel: -3.03 per cent
  • Hindalco: -2.81 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -2.62 per cent
  • Infosys: -2.15 per cent
  • Adani Enterprises: -2.05 per cent

Published Date: February 6, 2023 3:56 PM IST

Updated Date: February 6, 2023 4:10 PM IST

More Stories