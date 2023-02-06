CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Red. Adani Ports Jump 8%, Adani Transmission Fall 10%
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 334.98 points down at 60,506.90 and Nifty 50 was trading 89.45 points down at 17,764.60.
Mumbai: Indian indices have once again ended in red amid the tensions in global and domestic markets that triggered a sell off. Sensex opened today at the day’s high of 60,847.21 and fell as much as 60,345.61.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 2.58 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.56 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 1.05 per cent
- ITC: 0.75 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 0.41 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tata Steel: -2.08 per cent
- Kotak Bank: -1.87 per cent
- Infosys: -1.79 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.18 per cent
- M&M: -1.15 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -0.90 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Adani Ports: 8.63 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 2.49 per cent
- BPCL: 2.19 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: 1.73 per cent
- Hero Moto Corp: 1.69 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.56 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 1.14 per cent
- ITC: 0.75 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Divis Labs: -3.58 per cent
- JSW Steel: -3.03 per cent
- Hindalco: -2.81 per cent
- Tata Steel: -2.62 per cent
- Infosys: -2.15 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: -2.05 per cent
