CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Red. Adani Ports Jump 8%, Adani Transmission Fall 10%

Mumbai: Indian indices have once again ended in red amid the tensions in global and domestic markets that triggered a sell off. Sensex opened today at the day’s high of 60,847.21 and fell as much as 60,345.61.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 334.98 points down at 60,506.90 and Nifty 50 was trading 89.45 points down at 17,764.60.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

IndusInd Bank: 2.58 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.56 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 1.05 per cent

ITC: 0.75 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 0.41 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Steel: -2.08 per cent

Kotak Bank: -1.87 per cent

Infosys: -1.79 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.18 per cent

M&M: -1.15 per cent

UltraTechCement: -0.90 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Ports: 8.63 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 2.49 per cent

BPCL: 2.19 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 1.73 per cent

Hero Moto Corp: 1.69 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.56 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 1.14 per cent

ITC: 0.75 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Divis Labs: -3.58 per cent

JSW Steel: -3.03 per cent

Hindalco: -2.81 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.62 per cent

Infosys: -2.15 per cent

Adani Enterprises: -2.05 per cent

