New Delhi: Sensex ended 0.28 per cent down at 59,028.91 and Nifty ended 0.15 per cent down at 17,628.70 with the Dalal Street not witnessing much action Also Read - Sensex, Nifty End In Red. DreamFolks Makes Debut At 56% Premium On Issue Price
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- UltraTechCement: 4.37 per cent
- Wipro: 0.74 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 0.71 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 0.71 per cent
- TCS: 0.70 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- IndusInd Bank: -1.64 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.37 per cent
- M&M: -1.34 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -1.17 per cent
- SBI: -0.94 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Shree Cements: 7.05 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 4.24 per cent
- Adani Ports: 2.89 per cent
- Coal India: 2.64 per cent
- Brittania: 1.64 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
Also Read - Sensex Up By 0.063%, Nifty Ends In Red. ITC Shares Hit Nearly 5 Year High Also Read - Closing Bell: Sensex Ends 1.18% Lower, Slips From The 59K Mark, Nifty Closes At 17,561
- Tata Motors: -2.60 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: -2.13 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -1.70 per cent
- M&M: -1.28 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki:x -1.17 per cent