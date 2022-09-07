New Delhi: Sensex ended 0.28 per cent down at 59,028.91 and Nifty ended 0.15 per cent down at 17,628.70 with the Dalal Street not witnessing much action Also Read - Sensex, Nifty End In Red. DreamFolks Makes Debut At 56% Premium On Issue Price

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

UltraTechCement: 4.37 per cent

Wipro: 0.74 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 0.71 per cent

Sun Pharma: 0.71 per cent

TCS: 0.70 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

IndusInd Bank: -1.64 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.37 per cent

M&M: -1.34 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: -1.17 per cent

SBI: -0.94 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Shree Cements: 7.05 per cent

UltraTechCement: 4.24 per cent

Adani Ports: 2.89 per cent

Coal India: 2.64 per cent

Brittania: 1.64 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS