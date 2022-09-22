New Delhi: Indian stock market witnessed a steep fall in the opening session today after the 75 basis point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and its rate hike projections for the next year. BSE Sensex ended 337.06 points or 0.57% down at 59,119.72 and NSE Nifty ended 88.55 points or 0.50 per cent down at 17,629.80.Also Read - Sensex, Nifty End In Red Amid Looming Fed Rate Hike. Check Top Losers & Gainers Here

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Titan Company: 2.80 per cent

HUL: 2.71 per cent

Asian Paints: 2.51 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: 1.85 per cent

ITC: 1.39 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Power Grid Corp: -2.76 per cent

HDFC Bank: -2.16 per cent

HDFC: -1.84 per cent

Axis Bank: -1.81 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.35 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.24 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Titan Company: 2.74 per cent

HUL: 2.61 per cent

Asian Paints: 2.36 per cent

Eicher Motors: 2.04 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: 1.82 per cent

