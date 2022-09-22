New Delhi: Indian stock market witnessed a steep fall in the opening session today after the 75 basis point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and its rate hike projections for the next year. BSE Sensex ended 337.06 points or 0.57% down at 59,119.72 and NSE Nifty ended 88.55 points or 0.50 per cent down at 17,629.80.Also Read - Sensex, Nifty End In Red Amid Looming Fed Rate Hike. Check Top Losers & Gainers Here
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Titan Company: 2.80 per cent
- HUL: 2.71 per cent
- Asian Paints: 2.51 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: 1.85 per cent
- ITC: 1.39 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Power Grid Corp: -2.76 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -2.16 per cent
- HDFC: -1.84 per cent
- Axis Bank: -1.81 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.35 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.24 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Titan Company: 2.74 per cent
- HUL: 2.61 per cent
- Asian Paints: 2.36 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 2.04 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: 1.82 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Power Grid Corp: -3.08 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -2.12 per cent
- Axis Bank: -2.07 per cent
- HDFC: -1.76 per cent
- Coal India: -1.71 per cent