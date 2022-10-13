New Delhi: After a cheery trading session yesterday, markets today opened in a weary note amid global cues. BSE Sensex ended 390.58 points 0.68 per cent lower at 57,235.33 and NSE Nifty ended 109.25 points or 0.64 per cent lower at 17,014.35.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Markets Rebound, End In Green! Sensex Dangles Over 57K, Nifty Breaches 16K Mark Again
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- HCL Tech: 3.29 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 1.30 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 0.60 per cent
- Reliance: 0.29 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 0.08 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Wipro: -6.81 per cent
- SBI: -2.14 per cent
- Larsen: -1.76 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.61 per cent
- Asian Paints: -1.16 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- HCL Tech: 3.16 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 1.34 per cent
- Coal India: 1.06 per cent
- Tata Motors: 0.62 per cent
- Brittania: 0.57 per cent
- Grasim: 0.48 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
Also Read - Blood Bath On Dalal Street! Sensex Falls Over 800 Points, Nifty Ends Below 17K Mark Also Read - Dalal Street Bleeds Red! Sensex Falls Over 750 Pts, Nifty Down By 230 Pts In Opening Trade
- Wipro: -7.07 per cent
- Adani Ports: -2.38 per cent
- SBI: -2.31 per cent
- SBI Life Insurance: -2.00 per cent
- Larsen: -1.84 per cent