New Delhi: After a cheery trading session yesterday, markets today opened in a weary note amid global cues. BSE Sensex ended 390.58 points 0.68 per cent lower at 57,235.33 and NSE Nifty ended 109.25 points or 0.64 per cent lower at 17,014.35.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Markets Rebound, End In Green! Sensex Dangles Over 57K, Nifty Breaches 16K Mark Again

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

HCL Tech: 3.29 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.30 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 0.60 per cent

Reliance: 0.29 per cent

UltraTechCement: 0.08 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Wipro: -6.81 per cent

SBI: -2.14 per cent

Larsen: -1.76 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.61 per cent

Asian Paints: -1.16 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

HCL Tech: 3.16 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.34 per cent

Coal India: 1.06 per cent

Tata Motors: 0.62 per cent

Brittania: 0.57 per cent

Grasim: 0.48 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS