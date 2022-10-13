New Delhi: After a cheery trading session yesterday, markets today opened in a weary note amid global cues. BSE Sensex ended 390.58 points and NSE Nifty ended 109.25 points or per cent lower at 17,014.35.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Markets Rebound, End In Green! Sensex Dangles Over 57K, Nifty Breaches 16K Mark Again

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • HCL Tech: 3.29 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: 1.30 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: 0.60 per cent
  • Reliance: 0.29 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: 0.08 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Wipro: -6.81 per cent
  • SBI: -2.14 per cent
  • Larsen: -1.76 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: -1.61 per cent
  • Asian Paints: -1.16 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • HCL Tech: 3.16 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: 1.34 per cent
  • Coal India: 1.06 per cent
  • Tata Motors: 0.62 per cent
  • Brittania: 0.57 per cent
  • Grasim: 0.48 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Wipro: -7.07 per cent
  • Adani Ports: -2.38 per cent
  • SBI: -2.31 per cent
  • SBI Life Insurance: -2.00 per cent
  • Larsen: -1.84 per cent
