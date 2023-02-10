CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Red. Tech Stocks Plunge, Adani Shares Dip Once Again
On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 123.52 points down at 60,682.70 and Nifty50 was trading 49.85 points down at 17,843.60.
Mumbai: Indian indices have closed lower on the last trading day of the week. Both Sensex and Nifty opened flat and red today; Sensex climbed up to 60,744.14, Nifty reached a high of 17,876.95 — however, both failed to cross Thursday’s respective closings. The news around Adani Group, and MSCI action on the conglomerate have once again landed the conglomerate’s share prices in red.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tata Motors: 2.05 per cent
- L&T: 0.62 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 0.57 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 0.43 per cent
- SBIN: 0.42 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 0.37 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- HCL Tech: -2.73 per cent
- Tata Steel: -2.20 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -0.84 per cent
- Reliance: -0.81 per cent
- ITC: -0.81 per cent
- Infosys: -0.60 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Tata Motors: 1.75 per cent
- UPL: 1.47 per cent
- Cipla: 1.13 per cent
- Hero MotoCorp: 0.97 per cent
- HDFC Life: 0.63 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -3.78 per cent
- HCL Tech: -2.65 per cent
- Hindalco: -2.42 per cent
- Tata Steel: -2.25 per cent
- Coal India: -1.51 per cent
- ITC: -0.81 per cent
