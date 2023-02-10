Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Red. Tech Stocks Plunge, Adani Shares Dip Once Again

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Red. Tech Stocks Plunge, Adani Shares Dip Once Again

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 123.52 points down at 60,682.70 and Nifty50 was trading 49.85 points down at 17,843.60.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Red. Tech Stocks Plunge, Adani Shares Dip Once Again

Mumbai: Indian indices have closed lower on the last trading day of the week. Both Sensex and Nifty opened flat and red today; Sensex climbed up to 60,744.14, Nifty reached a high of 17,876.95 — however, both failed to cross Thursday’s respective closings. The news around Adani Group, and MSCI action on the conglomerate have once again landed the conglomerate’s share prices in red.

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 123.52 points down at 60,682.70 and Nifty50 was trading 49.85 points down at 17,843.60.

You may like to read

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tata Motors: 2.05 per cent

L&T: 0.62 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.57 per cent

HDFC Bank: 0.43 per cent

SBIN: 0.42 per cent

UltraTechCement: 0.37 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

HCL Tech: -2.73 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.20 per cent

ICICI Bank: -0.84 per cent

Reliance: -0.81 per cent

ITC: -0.81 per cent

Infosys: -0.60 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Tata Motors: 1.75 per cent

UPL: 1.47 per cent

Cipla: 1.13 per cent

Hero MotoCorp: 0.97 per cent

HDFC Life: 0.63 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -3.78 per cent

HCL Tech: -2.65 per cent

Hindalco: -2.42 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.25 per cent

Coal India: -1.51 per cent

ITC: -0.81 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.