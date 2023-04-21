Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Week On Flat Note Amid Weak Global Cues

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 22.71 points up at 59,655.06 and Nity50 was trading 0.40 points down at 17,624.05.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Week On Flat Note Amid Weak Global Cues (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Friday on a mixed note amid weak global cues. While Sensex opened flat at 59,538.79, lower than the previous close, Nifty opened on a flat, but positive note at 17,639.75. Sensex climbed up to 59,781.36 and fell up to 59,412.81 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty touched a high of 17,663.20 and a low of 17,553.956.

Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD lists the major happenings in the market today:

During the day, Indian telecom companies are expected to witness a lacklustre Q4F23 because of sluggish revenue growth and increased expenses related to the 5G rollout. While Bharti and Airtel are expected to have stable subscriber growth, VI is predicted to continue losing market share.

A pause in interest rate hikes aided the recovery in the automobile sector, likely a key growth tailwind for logistics firms in the January-March 2023 quarter.

Board of Directors of the Bank of Baroda have considered and approved the raising of foreign currency fund through the issuance of Bonds up to USD 1.00 Billion under the Bank’s MT programme and through the issuance of Certificate of Deposits up to USD 3.00 Billion under CD programme in single or multiple tranches at the appropriate time.

Oil prices slid by about $2 a barrel to their lowest level since late March, dragged lower by fears a possible recession could dent fuel demand and after a rise in US gasoline inventories.

In Asia, Japan’s consumer inflation held steady above the central bank’s target in March, with a key index hitting a four-decade high, putting pressure on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to shift away from its ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The dollar slipped against the Japanese yen in early Asia trade, though it rose against most major currencies, with the U.S. dollar index edging 0.06% higher to 101.84.

Eurozone April Services PM rises to 56.6; Eurozone April Manufacturing PM at 45.5. On the sectoral front, realty index down 2%, while auto and metal indices down 1% each.

