CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record Highs Once Again; Infosys, Asian Paints Among Top Gainers

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 205.21 points higher at 66,795.14 and NIfty50 was trading 40.20 points higher at 19,749.25.

Updated: July 18, 2023 4:15 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a positive note Tuesday despite a steady decline in Gifty Nifty index and other select Asian gauges. Sensex opened at 66,828.96 (previous close: 66,589.93), touched an all-time high of 67,007.02; Nifty opened at 19,787.50 (previous close: 19,711.45), touched a lifetime high of 19,819.45 during the day’s trade.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Infosys: 3.73 per cent
  • Asian Paints: 1.51 per cent
  • HCL Tech: 1.07 per cent
  • Reliance: 0.98 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 0.59 per cent
  • NTPC: 0.48 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • SBIN: -1.45 per cent
  • Titan: -1.28 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: -1.18 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: -1.08 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -1.02 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -0.99 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Infosys: 3.73 per cent
  • Asian Paints: 1.56 per cent
  • HCL Tech: 1.00 per cent
  • Reliance: 0.93 per cent
  • Hero Motocorp: 0.82 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 0.75 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • LTIM: -2.63 per cent
  • HDFC Life: -1.54 per cent
  • SBIN: -1.43 per cent
  • Britannia: -1.41 per cent
  • Titan: -1.34 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: -1.29 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -1.15 per cent

