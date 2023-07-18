Home

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 205.21 points higher at 66,795.14 and NIfty50 was trading 40.20 points higher at 19,749.25.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a positive note Tuesday despite a steady decline in Gifty Nifty index and other select Asian gauges. Sensex opened at 66,828.96 (previous close: 66,589.93), touched an all-time high of 67,007.02; Nifty opened at 19,787.50 (previous close: 19,711.45), touched a lifetime high of 19,819.45 during the day’s trade.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Infosys: 3.73 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.51 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.07 per cent

Reliance: 0.98 per cent

ICICI Bank: 0.59 per cent

NTPC: 0.48 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

SBIN: -1.45 per cent

Titan: -1.28 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -1.18 per cent

Sun Pharma: -1.08 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.02 per cent

Tata Motors: -0.99 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Infosys: 3.73 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.56 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.00 per cent

Reliance: 0.93 per cent

Hero Motocorp: 0.82 per cent

ICICI Bank: 0.75 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

LTIM: -2.63 per cent

HDFC Life: -1.54 per cent

SBIN: -1.43 per cent

Britannia: -1.41 per cent

Titan: -1.34 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -1.29 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.15 per cent

