CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty Lose Gaining Streak, End In Red. Check Top Losers & Gainers

Mumbai: Even though the Indian indices responded well to the mixed global cues today, both Sensex and Nifty failed to maintain the gaining streak. At close, BSE Sensex was down 151.60 points or 0.25 percent at 61,033.55 and NSE Nifty was 45.80 points or 0.25 per cent down at 18,157.00

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

ITC: 1.99 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.22 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: 0.71 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 0.44 per cent

HCL Tech: 0.29 per cent

Infosys: 0.21 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Power Grid Corp: -3.99 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -2.48 per cent

Sun Pharma: -1.49 per cent

HUL: -1.46 per cent

NTPC: -1.34 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Brittania: 8.81 per cent

SBI: 3.40 per cent

Adani Enterpris: 3.32 per cent

BPCL: 2.79 per cent

Eicher Motors: 2.41 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Hindalco: -4.66 per cent

Power Grid Corp: -4.06 per cent

Divis Labs: -3.39 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -2.35 per cent

Grasim: -1.67 per cent