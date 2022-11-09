CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty Lose Gaining Streak, End In Red. Check Top Losers & Gainers
At close, BSE Sensex was down 151.60 points or 0.25 percent at 61,033.55 and NSE Nifty was 45.80 points or 0.25 per cent down at 18,157.00
Mumbai: Even though the Indian indices responded well to the mixed global cues today, both Sensex and Nifty failed to maintain the gaining streak. At close, BSE Sensex was down 151.60 points or 0.25 percent at 61,033.55 and NSE Nifty was 45.80 points or 0.25 per cent down at 18,157.00
Also Read:
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- ITC: 1.99 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.22 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: 0.71 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 0.44 per cent
- HCL Tech: 0.29 per cent
- Infosys: 0.21 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Power Grid Corp: -3.99 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -2.48 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -1.49 per cent
- HUL: -1.46 per cent
- NTPC: -1.34 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Brittania: 8.81 per cent
- SBI: 3.40 per cent
- Adani Enterpris: 3.32 per cent
- BPCL: 2.79 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 2.41 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Hindalco: -4.66 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -4.06 per cent
- Divis Labs: -3.39 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -2.35 per cent
- Grasim: -1.67 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.