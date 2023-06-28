Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty Rally Toward New Heights; Adani Stocks, Tata Motors Top Gainers

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 499.39 points up at 63,915.42 and Nifty50 was trading 154.70 points up at 18,972.10.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened strong Wednesday in the backdrop of positive global cues, gathered momentum as the day advanced and touched fresh life-time highs. Sensex opened at 63,701.78 (previous close: 62,970.00), climbed up to 64,050.44 during the day’s trade; Nifty, meanwhile opened at 18,908.15 (previous close: 18,691.60), touched a high of 19,011.25 during the day’s trade.

“In light of Prime Minister Modi’s successful visits to Australia, the United States, and Egypt, it is evident that these trips mark the beginning of a transformative period for the Indian economy. The overwhelmingly positive response received during these visits is expected to have a profound impact on India’s global perception,” said Rakesh Mehta, Chairman of Mehta Equities Ltd

“This shift in mindset about India will likely attract substantial investments into the country, propelling economic growth to new heights. Furthermore, the recent milestone achieved by the Nifty, with its crossing of the 19,000 mark for the first time and a record-breaking closing, adds further optimism to the Indian market. The Nifty’s strong performance indicates growing investor confidence in the Indian economy and its potential for future growth.”

Daily market commentary Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD

Nifty made a new all time high today, triggered by buying from institutions and retail/HNI segments. Improving US economic data and hints from China about fresh stimulus measures have helped improve sentiments.

Relative earnings resilience based on strong bottom-up drivers in a difficult global macro environment and post late start, the encouraging recent progress of monsoons across India

Upside momentum could take Nifty even higher from here and if the El Nino fears subside, we may see a more sustainable upmove.

India shines as an attractive destination for investors from across the globe offering steady growth, falling inflation, better external trade/services situation, improving corporate earnings trajectory, prudent growth enhancing and fiscal policies.

The crude oil outlooks look uncertain in the short run amid the deteriorating macro fundamentals in Eurozone, the Chinese growth so far hasn’t met the expected V shape recovery anticipated after curbing down the covid restrictions.

The global rating agencies have revised down China’s GDP forecast for rest of 2023 after release of May data.

Global central banks are concerned with higher inflation and on path for higher interest rates to contain inflation. However, the U.S. crude oil stocks declined last week and supported oil prices at lower levels.

Top gainer on Nifty were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors, while losers were HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finserv and M&M.

