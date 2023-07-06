Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty Touch Fresh All-Time Highs; M&M, Tata Motors Among Top Gainers
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 339.60 points up at 65,785.64 and Nifty50 was trading 98.80 points up at 19,497.30.
Dalal Street: Indian indices have resumed their upward rally day after ending flat. Sensex opened today at 65,391.88 (previous close: 65,446.04) and touched an all-time high of 65,832.98; Nifty, meanwhile, opened today at 19,385.70 (previous close: 19,373.00).
