CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty Touch Record Highs Once Again; Bajaj Twins Top Gainers

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 274 points higher at 65,479.05 and Nifty50 was trading 66.45 points higher at 19,389.00.

New Delhi: Indian indices continued their upward rally amid strong global cues. Both Sensex and Nifty have touched respective lifetime highs for the fourth straight trading session now. Sensex opened at 65,503.85 (previous close: 65,205.05), touched its all-time high of 65,672.97; Nifty opened at 19406.60 (previous close: 19,322.55), touched its all-time high of 19,434.15 during the day’s trade.

Daily market commentary by Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD

Indian Rupee depreciated on a positive US Dollar and recovery in crude oil prices. However, a sharp fall in the rupee was prevented by a surge in domestic markets and FII inflows.

In July, US Dollar gained on rising expectations of a hawkish US Federal Reserve monetary policy. US markets will remain closed today.

Top gainers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv , Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Sunpharma while loser were Eicher Motors, Grasim, Bharti Airtel, Axis bank, Reliance

Among sectors, IT, pharma and PSU banks rose 0.5-1.9 % while Automobile, Energy and Infra were the worst hit, down by 0.3-0.6 %.

