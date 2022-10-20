Mumbai: Indian stock markets faced an extreme volatile day, but managed to end in green for the 5th straight trading session even as Asian markets fell and Indian Rupee hit an all-time low of 83.08 against the US Dollar. BSE Sensex gained 95 points or 0.16 per cent to end at 59,202.90 and NSE Nifty was up 51.70 points or 0.30 per cent to end at 17,563.95.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Breaches 59K Mark Once Again, Nifty Hovers Above Previous Close

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

HCL Tech: 2.27 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 2.04 per cent

NTPC: 1.89 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 1.87 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.61 per cent

Nestle: 1.45 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

IndusInd Bank: -4.92 per cent

Asian Paints: -2.15 per cent

UltraTechCement: -1.41 per cent

HDFC Bank: -0.74 per cent

Titan Company: -0.64 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

UPL: 5.42 per cent

Adani Enterprises: 2.44 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 2.20 per cent

HCL Tech: 2.18 per cent

Adani Ports: 1.86 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS