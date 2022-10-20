Mumbai: Indian stock markets faced an extreme volatile day, but managed to end in green for the 5th straight trading session even as Asian markets fell and Indian Rupee hit an all-time low of 83.08 against the US Dollar. BSE Sensex gained 95 points or 0.16 per cent to end at 59,202.90 and NSE Nifty was up 51.70 points or 0.30 per cent to end at 17,563.95.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Breaches 59K Mark Once Again, Nifty Hovers Above Previous Close
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- HCL Tech: 2.27 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 2.04 per cent
- NTPC: 1.89 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 1.87 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 1.61 per cent
- Nestle: 1.45 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- IndusInd Bank: -4.92 per cent
- Asian Paints: -2.15 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -1.41 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -0.74 per cent
- Titan Company: -0.64 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- UPL: 5.42 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: 2.44 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 2.20 per cent
- HCL Tech: 2.18 per cent
- Adani Ports: 1.86 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- IndusInd Bank: -4.80 per cent
- Asian Paints: -2.24 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -1.51 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -1.50 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -0.68 per cent