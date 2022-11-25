CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty Trade Strong, Wipe Losses, End At Fresh All-Time High
At close, BSE Sensex was up 20.96 points or 0.034 per cent at 62,293.64 and NSE Nifty was up 28.65 points or 0.16 per cent at 18,512.75.
Mumbai: Indian indices once again proved to stay strong against global headwinds. Both Sensex and Nifty went through constant ups and downs to end flat at the end of the trading day.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Reliance: 1.34 per cent
- Wipro: 1.16 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.02 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 0.86 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 0.84 per cent
- Tata Steel: 0.81 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Nestle: -1.30 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -0.95 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -0.85 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.64 per cent
- Titan Company: -0.58 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- HDFC Life: 2.45 per cent
- Tata Motors: 2.31 per cent
- Reliance: 1.49 per cent
- Hero Motocorp: 1.31 per cent
- Coal India: 1.27 per cent
- Wipro: 1.14 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Nestle: -1.04 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -0.91 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -0.85 per cent
- Titan Company: -0.57 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -0.53 per cent
