CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty Trade Strong, Wipe Losses, End At Fresh All-Time High

At close, BSE Sensex was up 20.96 points or 0.034 per cent at 62,293.64 and NSE Nifty was up 28.65 points or 0.16 per cent at 18,512.75.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Indian indices once again proved to stay strong against global headwinds. Both Sensex and Nifty went through constant ups and downs to end flat at the end of the trading day.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Reliance: 1.34 per cent

Wipro: 1.16 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.02 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 0.86 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 0.84 per cent

Tata Steel: 0.81 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Nestle: -1.30 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -0.95 per cent

ICICI Bank: -0.85 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.64 per cent

Titan Company: -0.58 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

HDFC Life: 2.45 per cent

Tata Motors: 2.31 per cent

Reliance: 1.49 per cent

Hero Motocorp: 1.31 per cent

Coal India: 1.27 per cent

Wipro: 1.14 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Nestle: -1.04 per cent

ICICI Bank: -0.91 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -0.85 per cent

Titan Company: -0.57 per cent

Apollo Hospital: -0.53 per cent